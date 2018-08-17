Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cathay General Bancorp    CATY

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (CATY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/16 10:00:00 pm
42.17 USD   +1.52%
02:11aCATHAY GENERAL : Declares $0.24 Per Share Dividend
PR
07/18CATHAY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/18CATHAY GENERAL : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cathay General Bancorp : Declares $0.24 Per Share Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 02:11am CEST

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of twenty-four cents per common share, payable on September 14, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.

Cathay General Bancorp (PRNewsFoto/Cathay General Bancorp) (PRNewsfoto/Cathay General Bancorp)

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank.  Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 40 branches in California, 12 branches in New York State, three in the Chicago, Illinois area, three in Washington State, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at cathaybank.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-declares-0-24-per-share-dividend-300698671.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
02:11aCATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Declares $0.24 Per Share Dividend
PR
08/09CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
07/18CATHAY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/18CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/18CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/18CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/09CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
05/31CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Declares $0.24 Per Share Dividend
PR
05/15CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18Cathay General Bancorp's (CATY) CEO Pin Tai on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/18Cathay General Bancorp beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
07/17Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
05/18Cathay General Bancorp declares $0.24 dividend 
04/18Cathay General Bancorp's (CATY) CEO Pin Tai on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.