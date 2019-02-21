Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cathay General Bancorp    CATY

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

(CATY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/21 04:00:00 pm
39.635 USD   -0.99%
09:25pCATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend
PR
01/23CATHAY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cathay General Bancorp : Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 09:25pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-one cents per common share, payable on March 14, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2019.

Cathay General Bancorp (PRNewsFoto/Cathay General Bancorp) (PRNewsfoto/Cathay General Bancorp)

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank.  Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 40 branches in California, 11 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in the Chicago, Illinois area, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-declares-0-31-per-share-dividend-300800191.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
09:25pCATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend
PR
01/23CATHAY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
01/23CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PR
01/18CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial..
PR
2018CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Bank Selects QuantaVerse AI Financial Crime Solutions t..
AQ
2018CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend
PR
2018CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.