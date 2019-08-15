Log in
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

(CATY)
08/15 04:00:13 pm
32.985 USD   -0.77%
08:01pCATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend
PR
07/17CATHAY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/17CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
Cathay General Bancorp : Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend

08/15/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-one cents per common share, payable on September 13, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank.  Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in the Chicago, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-declares-0-31-per-share-dividend-300902830.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2019
