CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

(CATY)
Cathay General Bancorp : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

0
04/05/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its first quarter 2019 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. 

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date:

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Time:

3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Duration:

1 hour

Dial-In Number:

(855) 761-3186

Conference ID:

2569409

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: A listen-only live webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until April 17, 2020.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 40 branches in California, 11 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, the Chicago area, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-to-announce-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-300825451.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp


