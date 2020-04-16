Log in
Cathay General Bancorp : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

04/16/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For: Cathay General Bancorp

Contact: Heng W. Chen

777 N. Broadway

(626) 279-3652

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Cathay General Bancorp to Announce

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Los Angeles, April 16, 2020: Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its first quarter 2020 financial results after the markets close on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date:

Monday, April 27, 2020

Time:

3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Duration:

1 hour

Dial-In Number:

(855) 761-3186

Conference ID:

2954129

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: The conference will be broadcast live in a listen-only mode and is available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until April 27, 2021.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

Disclaimer

Cathay General Bancorp published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 20:20:19 UTC
