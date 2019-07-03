Log in
Cathay General Bancorp : to announce second quarter 2019 financial results

0
07/03/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For: Cathay General Bancorp

Contact: Heng W. Chen

777 N. Broadway

(626) 279-3652

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Cathay General Bancorp to Announce

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Los Angeles, Calif., July 3, 2019: Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its second quarter 2019 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date:

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Time:

3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Duration:

1 hour

Dial-In Number:

(855) 761-3186

Conference ID:

5666716

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: A listen-only live webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until July 17, 2020.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 39 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at

www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

Disclaimer

Cathay General Bancorp published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 628 M
EBIT 2019 353 M
Net income 2019 281 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,52%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,57x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,35x
Capitalization 2 868 M
Chart CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Cathay General Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 40,1  $
Last Close Price 35,7  $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pin Tai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dunson K. Cheng Executive Chairman
Irwin Wong Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Heng W. Chen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Anthony M. Tang Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP7.99%2 868
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD15.90%57 127
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%46 531
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.57%26 731
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED16.07%10 544
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%10 064
