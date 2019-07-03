FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE For: Cathay General Bancorp Contact: Heng W. Chen 777 N. Broadway (626) 279-3652 Los Angeles, CA 90012

Cathay General Bancorp to Announce

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Los Angeles, Calif., July 3, 2019: Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its second quarter 2019 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Time: 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Duration: 1 hour Dial-In Number: (855) 761-3186 Conference ID: 5666716

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: A listen-only live webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until July 17, 2020.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 39 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at

www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.