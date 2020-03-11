MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Cathay Pacific Airways Limited 293 HK0293001514 CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED (293) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/10 9.87 HKD +0.92% 12:44a Cathay Pacific warns of substantial first half loss, slashes more capacity RE 12:43a Cathay Pacific warns of substantial H1 loss, slashes more capacity RE 12:05a CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Cathay Pacific Airways : 2019 Annual Results 0 03/11/2020 | 12:05am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 293) Announcement 2019 Annual Results Financial and Operational Highlights Group Financial Statistics Results 2019 2018 Change Revenue HK$ million 106,973 111,060 -3.7% Profit attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific HK$ million 1,691 2,345 -27.9% Earnings per share HK cents 43.0 59.6 -27.9% Dividend per share HK$ 0.18 0.30 -40.0% Profit margin % 1.6 2.1 -0.5%pt Financial position* Funds attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific* HK$ million 62,773 63,936 -1.8% Net borrowings* HK$ million 82,396 58,581 +40.7% Shareholders' funds per share* HK$ 16.0 16.3 -1.8% Net debt/equity ratio* Times 1.31 0.92 +0.39 times Operating Statistics - Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon 2019 2018 Change Available tonne kilometres ("ATK") Million 33,077 32,387 +2.1% Available seat kilometres ("ASK") Million 163,244 155,362 +5.1% Available cargo tonne kilometres ("AFTK")** Million 17,558 17,616 -0.3% Revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") Million 24,090 24,543 -1.8% Passenger revenue per ASK HK cents 44.2 47.1 -6.2% Revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK") Million 134,397 130,630 +2.9% Revenue passengers carried '000 35,233 35,468 -0.7% Passenger load factor % 82.3 84.1 -1.8%pt Passenger yield HK cents 53.6 55.8 -3.9% Cargo revenue per AFTK** HK$ 1.20 1.40 -14.3% Cargo revenue tonne kilometres ("RFTK")** Million 11,311 12,122 -6.7% Cargo carried** '000 tonnes 2,022 2,152 -6.0% Cargo load factor** % 64.4 68.8 -4.4%pt Cargo yield** HK$ 1.87 2.03 -7.9% Cost per ATK (with fuel) HK$ 3.06 3.27 -6.4% Fuel consumption per million RTK Barrels 1,867 1,830 +2.0% Fuel consumption per million ATK Barrels 1,360 1,387 -1.9% Cost per ATK (without fuel) HK$ 2.19 2.25 -2.7% Underlying***cost per ATK (without fuel) HK$ 2.22 2.24 -0.9% ATK per HK$'000 staff cost Unit 1,879 1,801 +4.3% ATK per staff '000 1,256 1,217 +3.2% Aircraft utilisation Hours per day 11.9 12.3 -3.3% On-time performance % 76.3 72.7 +3.6%pt Average age of fleet Years 10.3 9.9 +0.4 years GHG emissions Million tonnes of CO2e 18.0 18.0 - GHG emissions per ATK Grammes of CO2e 545 556 -2.0% Lost time injury rate Number of injuries per 100 5.33 4.55 +17.1% full-time equivalent employees Shareholders' funds, net borrowings and net debt/equity ratio at 31st December 2019 are arrived at after taking account of the effect of HKFRS 16. Disregarding the effect of adopting HKFRS 16, the net debt/equity ratio increased from 0.92 times to 0.96 times. Further details can be found in note 1 below.

Including mail. Mail is no longer referred to separately but mail services continue to be accounted for under cargo services.

Underlying costs exclude exceptional items, non-recurring item for 2019 and 2018, and are adjusted for the effect of foreign currency movements, as well as the adoption of HKFRS 16 for the year ended 31st December 2019. 2 Annual Results 2019 Chairman's Statement Overview 2019 was a turbulent year for the Cathay Pacific Group. With our three-year transformation programme starting to bear fruit we delivered a positive performance in the first half of 2019 notwithstanding a difficult environment brought about by geopolitical and trade tensions. However, with social unrest in Hong Kong intensifying over the second half of the year and mounting US-China trade tensions, we experienced a sharp drop in both inbound and outbound passenger traffic. We were faced with an incredibly challenging environment to operate as the Hong Kong economy slipped into recession. As a result, our second-half results - traditionally stronger compared to first-half results - fell well below what we would have hoped for. The Cathay Pacific Group reported an attributable profit of HK$1,691 million for 2019. This compares with a HK$2,345 million profit for 2018. The earnings per share was HK43.0 cents in 2019 compared to an earnings per share of HK59.6 cents in 2018. The Cathay Pacific Group reported an attributable profit of HK$344 million in the second half of 2019, compared to an attributable profit of HK$1,347 million in the first half of 2019 and an attributable profit of HK$2,608 million in the second half of 2018. Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon reported an attributable loss of HK$434 million in the second half of 2019, compared to an attributable profit of HK$675 million in the first half of 2019 and an attributable profit of HK$1,253 million in the second half of 2018. Overall, passenger and cargo yields were under intense pressure in 2019 and both were below those seen in 2018. Events in Hong Kong in the second half of the year significantly reduced load factors, forward bookings and the number of passengers we carried. Inbound traffic was hit hard, particularly on short-haul and Mainland China routes, while outbound traffic also decreased. Demand for premium travel was weak and we became increasingly reliant on lower-yielding transit traffic. We carried 0.7% fewer passengers in 2019 than in 2018. Cargo demand was depressed all year as a result of US-China trade tensions and was noticeably below that of 2018. However, it did pick up later in 2019 during the traditional high season, reflecting new consumer product, specialist airfreight shipments and restocking ahead of holiday periods. Exports from Mainland China and Hong Kong to trans-Pacific and European markets were more encouraging later in the year. Nevertheless, the cargo business performed significantly below expectations in 2019. To boost the competitiveness of Hong Kong International Airport as a global cargo hub, the Group together with the Airport Authority of Hong Kong announced in December it would introduce a new Terminal Charge concession effective 1st April 2020. The reduction ranges from 18% to more than 20% compared with the current charge levels and is applicable to shipments from Hong Kong on all four of the Group's airlines. We benefited from lower fuel prices for most of the year, but were adversely affected by a strong US dollar. There was a 2.7% decrease in non-fuel costs per available tonne kilometre (ATK), reflecting our focus on productivity and efficiency as part of our successful transformation programme. In July 2019, we completed the acquisition of low-cost carrier HK Express, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific. In November, we announced that the airline would begin taking delivery of half of our new narrow-body Airbus A321-200neo fleet (16 of 32 new aircraft) from 2022 as part of the Group's efforts to optimise the deployment of the passenger fleets of its airlines. Annual Results 2019 3 In May 2019 we built on our commitment to our customers with the launch of our new brand direction, 'Move Beyond', expressing our drive to always exceed their expectations. Despite the challenges of the second half of the year, this period saw some of our most extensive enhancements to the customer experience proposition in recent years. These included a major expansion to our inflight entertainment content library; new bedding, amenities and culinary options in our First and Business Class cabins; an elevated Economy Class dining experience on our long-haul services departing Hong Kong; and the reopening of our newly renovated Shanghai Pudong lounge. All are designed to give our customers more reasons to fly with us. Business performance of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon Passenger revenue in 2019 was HK$72,168 million, a decrease of 1.3% compared to 2018. RPK traffic increased by 2.9%, while ASK capacity increased by 5.1%, albeit this was less than originally expected. Consequently the load factor decreased by 1.8 percentage points, to 82.3%. Yield decreased by 3.9% to HK53.6 cents, reflecting a strong US dollar, intense competition and reduced travel in the second half of 2019 as a result of the social unrest in Hong Kong. Inbound and outbound traffic, particularly on short-haul Mainland China routes, substantially reduced from August to December. We became increasingly reliant on low-yielding transit traffic, which was relatively less affected. Premium class travel was also weak during this period. To mitigate these challenges, in October we introduced a number of short-term tactical measures, including frequency cuts on more than a dozen routes during the winter season and suspending our service to Medan indefinitely. We examined expenditure to focus on increased productivity and cost saving, along with implementing a hiring freeze, prioritising projects and deferring or cancelling non-critical expenditure. Cargo revenue in 2019 was HK$21,154 million, a decrease of 14.2% compared to 2018. RFTK traffic decreased by 6.7%, whilst AFTK capacity decreased by 0.3%. Consequently the load factor decreased by 4.4 percentage points, to 64.4%. Yield decreased by 7.9% to HK$1.87, reflecting a strong US dollar and weakened cargo demand resulting from intensified US-China trade tensions. Total fuel costs (before the effect of fuel hedging) decreased by HK$3,110 million (or 9.8%) compared with 2018. Prices decreased but we flew more. After taking hedging losses into account, fuel costs decreased by HK$4,454 million or 13.4% compared to 2018. The net cost of fuel is the Airlines' most significant cost, accounting for 28.4% of operating costs in 2019 (compared to 31.4% in 2018). Non-fuel costs per available tonne kilometre decreased slightly, reflecting our focus on productivity and efficiency. We continued to take delivery of new and more fuel-efficient aircraft, including six Airbus A350 aircraft. We now have 24 Airbus A350-900 and 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in our fleet. We also took delivery of three used Boeing 777-300 aircraft during the year. At the same time we retired three Boeing 777-200 aircraft, and returned four Airbus A330-300 and one Boeing 777-300ER leased aircraft to their lessors. Business performance of other subsidiaries and associates HK Express reported a post-acquisition loss for 2019, against expectations of a small profit. The airline suffered from reduced demand to and from Asia as a result of the Hong Kong social unrest. Air Hong Kong's results attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific improved year on year. In 2019 we owned 100% of the airline compared with 60% in 2018. On a 100% like-for-like basis there was a decrease in profit. This was in part due to gains on disposal of certain aircraft in 2018, and in part due to a new block space agreement and an underlying decrease in capacity and cargo uplift in 2019. Our airline services subsidiaries generally performed worse than 2018 due to reduced activity and rising cost pressures. 4 Annual Results 2019 Whilst our share of Air China's results (accounted for three months in arrears) marginally improved, Air China Cargo suffered a significant decline in results as trade tensions escalated, negatively impacting air traffic and yield, and reducing throughput tonnage for its cargo terminals. Prospects Following the impact of social unrest in Hong Kong in the latter half of 2019, the first half of 2020 was expected to be extremely challenging financially, with an already reduced winter season capacity. This has been exacerbated by the significant negative impact of COVID-19 (see note 16 below). It is difficult to predict when these conditions will improve. Travel demand has dropped substantially and we have taken a series of short- term measures in response. These have included a sharp reduction of capacity in our passenger network. Despite these measures we expect to incur a substantial loss for the first half of 2020. We expect our passenger business to be under severe pressure this year and that our cargo business will continue to face headwinds. However, we are cautiously optimistic about cargo following the recent reduction in US-China trade tensions and we have maintained our cargo capacity intact. The US dollar is expected to remain strong in 2020, and intense competition, especially in long-haul economy class, will continue to place significant pressure on yields. Although there is much uncertainty, we have an incredible brand with a reputation and track record of premium service and commitment to our customers that differentiates us from our competitors. These qualities and values remain at the heart of everything we do and are what will help us through the current challenges. Our three-year transformation programme has left the business leaner and more resilient, and we move forward with a culture of continuous improvement. Investment in our products, customers and fleet is ongoing. We will continue to take delivery of new aircraft in 2020 and, with the hope that the environment will improve, we will retain the flexibility to add capacity back to the market as soon as we are able to. Our plan to take delivery of 70 new and more fuel-efficient aircraft by 2024 remains unchanged. The hard work and determination of our teams of professionals over the past year, and in the current COVID- 19 crisis, has been outstanding. I would like to thank them for the dedication they have shown during these exceptionally challenging times in ensuring our ability to maintain our operations as smoothly and efficiently as possible. As a Group, we remain unwavering in our commitment to our customers, our people and our home hub, which we have proudly served for more than seven decades. We will continue to invest significantly in delivering an industry-leading experience for our customers and in strengthening Hong Kong's position as a world-class global aviation hub. Patrick Healy Chairman Hong Kong, 11th March 2020 Annual Results 2019 5 Review of Operations Capacity, Load Factor and Yield Change - Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon Capacity ASK/AFTK (million)* Load factor (%) Yield 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Change Passenger services Americas 43,555 40,308 +8.1% 82.9 86.5 -3.6%pt -5.0% Europe 34,677 32,090 +8.1% 86.0 86.2 -0.2%pt -5.9% North Asia 31,914 31,533 +1.2% 76.6 80.7 -4.1%pt -1.9% Southeast Asia 21,483 20,919 +2.7% 81.3 83.2 -1.9%pt -1.7% Southwest Pacific 18,799 18,494 +1.6% 85.4 83.2 +2.2%pt -3.0% South Asia, Middle East and Africa 12,816 12,018 +6.6% 82.2 82.3 -0.1%pt +0.2% Overall 163,244 155,362 +5.1% 82.3 84.1 -1.8%pt -3.9% Cargo services 17,558 17,616 -0.3% 64.4 68.8 -4.4%pt -7.9% Capacity is measured in available seat kilometres ("ASK") for passenger services and available cargo and mail tonne kilometres ("AFTK") for cargo services. Passenger Services Home market - Hong Kong and Pearl River Delta Our weekly "fanfares" promotions in Hong Kong continue to demonstrate our commitment to offering good- value fares in our home market. There was a "super fanfare" promotion in April.

Demand during the 2019 Chinese New Year and Easter holiday period was strong, particularly on short- haul routes from Hong Kong.

Premium class demand was strong at the beginning of the year, particularly on long-haul routes, but tapered off in the second-half of the year placing pressure on yield.

long-haul routes, but tapered off in the second-half of the year placing pressure on yield. In November, we launched our annual senior citizen discount for Hong Kong and Macau residents aged 65 and above, and accompanying adults. Americas Demand on our routes to the Americas fell short of increases in capacity throughout 2019, though this was especially felt in the second half of the year.

Cathay Pacific introduced a four-times-weekly service to Seattle in March, using Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The service became daily in July.

four-times-weekly service to Seattle in March, using Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The service became daily in July. In response to reduced demand resulting from social unrest in Hong Kong, in October 2019 Cathay Pacific reduced the frequency of its services to Washington D.C., New York (JFK) and Vancouver for the winter season.

In October 2019, Cathay Pacific started to use an additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft on its San Francisco route for the winter season. Europe Demand was strong for Europe throughout 2019 where our passenger traffic almost caught up with the capacity increase.

Europe was well supported by strong transit traffic from Australia throughout 2019 where additional travel volume offset a yield decrease as a result of a weaker Australian dollar.

Demand was also good for leisure travel from Taiwan to Europe.

Cathay Pacific increased the frequency of its services to Madrid from five flights per week to daily between June and October 2019. 6 Annual Results 2019 In response to reduced demand resulting from social unrest in Hong Kong, in October 2019 Cathay Pacific reduced the frequency of its service to Paris and suspended its service to Dublin for the winter season.

Cathay Pacific expanded its codeshare agreement with the Lufthansa Group so as to include three more routes to Europe. Cathay Pacific now places its code on Lufthansa's flights between Hong Kong and Frankfurt and Munich, and on Swiss International Air Lines' flights between Hong Kong and Zurich. North Asia Demand for business and leisure travel to and from North Asia was firm in the first half of the year with strong demand on Taiwan routes, but weakened in the second half.

Cathay Pacific introduced a two-times-weekly seasonal service to Komatsu from April to October.

two-times-weekly seasonal service to Komatsu from April to October. Inbound passenger traffic from Mainland China dropped significantly in the second half of the year as travel sentiment weakened due to social unrest in Hong Kong. In 2019, revenue passenger kilometres to and from Mainland China were down 10.9% compared with 2018.

Our Japan routes performed very well in October with the Rugby World Cup generating good demand, especially from England and South Africa when both teams advanced to the final.

Cathay Dragon reduced the frequency of its service to Shanghai (Pudong) from 105 to 84 flights per week for the winter season. Among those cancellations, 14 were effective only from November.

In response to reduced demand resulting from social unrest in Hong Kong, in October 2019 Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon reduced the frequency of their services to Beijing, Taipei, Seoul and Osaka, while Cathay Dragon suspended its service to Tokyo (Haneda) for the winter season. Southeast Asia Demand for travel to Southeast Asia destinations was robust in the first half of 2019 - load factors were strong, but there was pressure on yield. Bookings dropped significantly in the second half of the year as sentiment for travel weakened due to social unrest in Hong Kong.

In response to reduced demand resulting from social unrest in Hong Kong, in October 2019 Cathay Pacific reduced the frequency of its service to Bangkok, while Cathay Dragon suspended its service to Denpasar (Bali) for the winter season and suspended its service to Medan indefinitely. Southwest Pacific Traffic on Southwest Pacific routes performed well throughout the year, helped by capacity reductions by other airlines and strong demand for travel to Europe. This was partially offset by a lower yield on transit revenue and a weaker Australian dollar.

In October 2019, Cathay Pacific suspended its service to Cairns. South Asia, Middle East and Africa Traffic on Indian routes benefited from capacity reductions by Indian carriers in the first half of the year.

Demand for travel to Colombo was negatively affected by the bombings in April. Frequencies were reduced.

From June 2019, Cathay Pacific increased the frequency of its services to Hyderabad from four to five times weekly.

From July 2019, Cathay Dragon increased the frequency of its services to Dhaka from four to five times weekly.

Our South Asia routes performed positively throughout 2019, buoyed by strong demand for travel between India and North America.

In response to reduced demand resulting from social unrest in Hong Kong, in October Cathay Pacific reduced the frequency of its service to Colombo for the winter season.

Yield pressure remained severe on our South Africa route. Annual Results 2019 7 Cargo Services Cargo demand was depressed throughout 2019, reflecting weaker global trade brought about by ongoing US-China trade tensions and a weaker global economy. Overall load factor for 2019 was down compared to the previous year.

US-China trade tensions and a weaker global economy. Overall load factor for 2019 was down compared to the previous year. Cargo demand picked up in the latter part of 2019 during the traditional high season, reflecting new consumer product, specialist airfreight shipments and restocking ahead of holiday periods. Exports from Mainland China and Hong Kong to trans-Pacific and European markets were more encouraging later in the year. Nevertheless, the cargo business performed significantly below expectations in 2019.

trans-Pacific and European markets were more encouraging later in the year. Nevertheless, the cargo business performed significantly below expectations in 2019. In April 2019, we expanded our joint-business agreement with Lufthansa Cargo, so as to start eastbound joint shipments from Europe to Hong Kong.

joint-business agreement with Lufthansa Cargo, so as to start eastbound joint shipments from Europe to Hong Kong. In April 2019, Cathay Pacific became the first airline to be awarded CEIV Fresh, IATA's accreditation for perishable cargo handling, reflecting our commitment to provide specialised cargo solutions.

In July 2019, we introduced a fire containment bag solution that allows for the safe carriage of standalone lithium-ion batteries on our freighter aircraft.

lithium-ion batteries on our freighter aircraft. While we still experienced an increase in demand in the last quarter of the year - the traditional high season - from new consumer products and the e-commerce sector, overall volumes and yields were significantly down in comparison with a record year in 2018.

e-commerce sector, overall volumes and yields were significantly down in comparison with a record year in 2018. We adjusted our freighter services across our network.

We took our one Boeing 747-400BCF freighter aircraft out of service in September 2019 in preparation for retirement in 2020.

747-400BCF freighter aircraft out of service in September 2019 in preparation for retirement in 2020. As of 1st September, Cathay Pacific Cargo is the General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) for all HK Express cargo activities. 8 Annual Results 2019 Fleet profile* Number at Expiry of operating leases** Aircraft 31st December 2019 Average Firm orders Leased** type age '22 and '25 and Owned Finance Operating Total '20 '21 beyond Total '20 '21 '22 '23 '24 beyond Aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific: A330-300 17 10 2 29 12.4 1 1 A350-900 18 4 2 24 2.6 4 4 2 A350-1000 9 3 12 1.1 3 5 8 747-400BCF 1 1 28.5 747-400ERF 6 6 11.0 747-8F 3 11 14 6.9 777-200 1 1 23.5 777-300 17 17 18.2 777-300ER 22 8 21 51 7.8 6 4 2 3 6 777-9 6 15 21 Total 88 42 25 155 8.7 7 11 15 33 1 6 4 2 3 9 Aircraft operated by Cathay Dragon: A320-200 5 10 15 14.5 4(a) 3 3 A321-200 2 6 8 17.1 1 2 2 1 A321-200neo 6 8 2 16 A330-300 21(b) 4 25 15.2 1 3 Total 28 20 48 15.3 6 8 2 16 6 5 5 1 3 Aircraft operated by HK Express: A320-200 8 8 10.2 3 1 4 A321-200 11 11 2.2 11 A320-200neo 5 5 2.5 4 1 5(c) 5 A321-200neo 16(d) 16 Total 24 24 4.9 4 1 16 21 3 1 4 16 Aircraft operated by Air Hong Kong: A300-600F*** 9 9 15.6 1 5 3 Total 9 9 15.6 1 5 3 Grand total 116 42 78 236 9.9 17 20 33 70 8 14 14 7 7 28 The table includes two aircraft parked in preparation for retirement (one Boeing 777-200 aircraft and one Boeing 747-400BCF freighter) and does not reflect aircraft movements after 31st December 2019. The two parked aircraft were deregistered in February 2020.

777-200 aircraft and one Boeing 747-400BCF freighter) and does not reflect aircraft movements after 31st December 2019. The two parked aircraft were deregistered in February 2020. With effect from 1st January 2019, leases previously classified as operating leases are accounted for in a similar manner to finance leases as a result of an accounting standard change (HKFRS 16; see note 1 below). The majority of operating leases captured in the above table are within the scope of HKFRS 16.

Under the new block space agreement Air Hong Kong entered into with DHL International which commenced on 1st January 2019, the nine Airbus A300-600F freighters are considered operated by Air Hong Kong, even though the arrangement does not constitute a lease in accordance with HKFRS 16.

A300-600F freighters are considered operated by Air Hong Kong, even though the arrangement does not constitute a lease in accordance with HKFRS 16. The operating lease of one Airbus A320-200 aircraft expired in February 2020. The aircraft was returned to its lessor. 11 of these aircraft are owned by Cathay Pacific and leased by Cathay Dragon. These aircraft are operating leased. These aircraft, ordered by Cathay Dragon, will be operated by HK Express from 2022.

Annual Results 2019 9 Financial Review Revenue Group Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon 2019 2018 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Change HK$M HK$M Change Passenger services 73,985 73,119 +1.2% 72,168 73,119 -1.3% Cargo services 23,810 28,316 -15.9% 21,154 24,663 -14.2% Other services and recoveries 9,178 9,625 -4.6% 8,284 8,730 -5.1% Total revenue 106,973 111,060 -3.7% 101,606 106,512 -4.6% Operating expenses Group Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon 2019 2018 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Change HK$M HK$M Change Staff 20,125 20,211 -0.4% 17,604 17,987 -2.1% Inflight service and passenger expenses 5,306 5,292 +0.3% 5,284 5,292 -0.2% Landing, parking and route expenses 17,758 17,486 +1.6% 16,900 17,115 -1.3% Fuel, including hedging losses 29,812 33,869 -12.0% 28,778 33,232 -13.4% Aircraft maintenance 9,858 9,401 +4.9% 9,231 8,965 +3.0% Aircraft depreciation and rentals* 12,022 12,743 -5.7% 11,640 12,414 -6.2% Other depreciation, amortisation and rentals* 2,991 2,851 +4.9% 2,132 2,091 +2.0% Commissions 927 862 +7.5% 920 862 +6.7% Others 4,847 4,750 +2.0% 6,280 6,164 +1.9% Operating expenses 103,646 107,465 -3.6% 98,769 104,122 -5.1% Net finance charges* 2,939 2,114 +39.0% 2,446 1,853 +32.0% Total operating expenses 106,585 109,579 -2.7% 101,215 105,975 -4.5% The adoption of HKFRS 16 has resulted in increased depreciation and finance charges, offset by a reduction in lease charges. The Group's total operating expenses decreased by 2.7% (with the combined Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon operating expenses decreasing by 4.5%).

The cost per ATK (with fuel) of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon decreased from HK$3.27 to HK$3.06.

The cost per ATK (without fuel) of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon decreased from HK$2.25 to HK$2.19.

The underlying cost per ATK (without fuel), which excludes exceptional items, non-recurring item and adjusts for the effect of foreign currency movements and the adoption of HKFRS 16, decreased from HK$2.24 to HK$2.22, a decrease of 0.9%. 10 Annual Results 2019 Operating results analysis 1st half 2nd half Full year 1st half 2nd half Full year 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's profit/(loss) before exceptional items, non-recurring item and taxation 966 (455) 511 (844) 1,539 695 Exceptional items* (59) (61) (120) 101 (259) (158) Non-recurring item** - 114 114 - - - Taxation (232) (32) (264) (126) (27) (153) Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's profit/(loss) after exceptional items, non-recurring item and taxation 675 (434) 241 (869) 1,253 384 Share of profits from subsidiaries and associates 672 778 1,450 606 1,355 1,961 Profit/(loss) attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific 1,347 344 1,691 (263) 2,608 2,345 * ** Exceptional items in 2019 included additional redundancy costs of HK$8 million in connection with the reorganisation of our outports, data security costs of HK$41 million and costs of HK$71 million associated with the acquisition of HK Express (2018: a HK$101 million gain on the disposal of CO2 emissions credits, redundancy costs of HK$201 million incurred in connection with the reorganisation of our outports and data security costs of HK$58 million). Non-recurring item in 2019 included a HK$114 million gain on deemed partial disposal of Air China Cargo. The movement in Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's profit before exceptional items, non-recurring item and taxation (isolating the effect of the adoption of HKFRS 16 and foreign currency movements) can be analysed as follows: HKFRS 16 Currency ATK unit * Reported adoption movement Adjusted HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M % change Note 2018 Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's profit before tax 695 695 Changes: - Passenger and Cargo revenue (4,460) 1,213 (3,247) -5.3% 1 - Other services and recoveries (446) 28 (418) -6.8% 2 - Staff 182 (31) (108) 43 -2.3% 3 - Inflight service and passenger expenses 8 (51) (43) -1.3% 4 - Landing, parking and route expenses 215 (81) (261) (127) -1.4% 5 - Fuel, including hedging losses 4,454 (8) 4,446 -15.2% 6 - Aircraft maintenance (266) (95) (9) (370) +2.0% 7 - Owning the assets ** 140 182 (14) 308 -3.9% 8 - Other items (including commissions) (11) (85) (476) (572) +5.8% 9 2019 Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's profit before tax 511 (110) 314 715 ATK unit % change represents the adjusted revenue or cost component change per ATK.

includes aircraft and other depreciation, rentals and net finance charges. Notes: As per Review of Operations section for passenger and cargo services. Lower cargo ancillary contribution from Atlas operations and lower aircraft lease income and related recoveries from Air Hong Kong. Lower inflight sales recoveries; offset by a 17% increase in Asia Miles revenues. Reduction in unit staff costs following the reorganisation of our outports and capped discretionary bonuses for 2019. Lower inflight cost of sales in line with reduction in inflight sales recoveries. Reduction in cargo handling costs resulting from decrease in cargo activities. 10% fall in the average into-plane fuel price and a decrease in fuel hedging losses. Increase in engine overhaul and component overhaul costs, partially offset by lower lease return and stock provisions Decreased aircraft leasing costs on the cessation of the Atlas contract. Increased marketing costs associated with Move Beyond and increased activity levels in Asia Miles. Annual Results 2019 11 Hedge Cover Average Strike Price Fuel expenditure and hedging A breakdown of the Group's fuel cost is shown below: 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Gross fuel cost 29,711 32,424 Fuel hedging losses 101 1,445 Fuel cost 29,812 33,869 Fuel consumption in 2019 was 46.6 million barrels (2018: 45.8 million barrels), an increase of 1.7% compared with an increase in capacity of 2.0%. ∙ The Group's fuel hedging cover at 31st December 2019 Fuel hedging cover is set out in the chart opposite. US$ ∙ The Group's policy is to reduce exposure to fuel price 50% 66 risk by hedging a percentage of its expected fuel 40% 64 consumption. The Group uses fuel derivatives which 30% 62 are economically equivalent to forward contracts to 20% 60 achieve its desired hedging position. The chart opposite indicates the estimated percentage of projected 10% 58 consumption by year covered by hedging transactions 0% 56 at various Brent strike prices. The projected 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 consumption in 1Q20 and 2Q20 is currently being impacted by the capacity reductions associated with COVID-19; as such the percentage covered during this period will increase. The Group does not speculate on oil prices but uses hedging to manage the risk of changes in oil prices and therefore its fuel costs. Hedging is not risk free. Assets Total assets at 31st December 2019 were HK$214,516 million.

As a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16 (which changed the required accounting for operating leases to recognise right-of-use assets), right-of-use assets of HK$17,350 million were brought onto the consolidated statement of financial position at 1st January 2019.

right-of-use assets), right-of-use assets of HK$17,350 million were brought onto the consolidated statement of financial position at 1st January 2019. During the year, additions to property, plant and equipment were HK$13,270 million, comprising HK$12,381 million in respect of aircraft and related equipment, HK$589 million in respect of land and buildings and HK$300 million in respect of other equipment. 12 Annual Results 2019 Borrowings and capital Borrowings (which reflect the adoption of HKFRS 16) increased by 31.7% to HK$97,260 million. These are mainly denominated in United States dollars, Hong Kong dollars and Japanese yen, and are fully repayable by 2033, with 52.8% currently at fixed rates of interest after taking into account derivative transactions. HKFRS 16 did not make a major change to the currency profile of borrowings. Excluding lease liabilities previously classified as operating leases, borrowings increased by 4.6% to HK$77,293 million, which are fully repayable by 2031, with 44.2% at fixed rates of interest.

Available unrestricted liquidity at 31st December 2019 totalled HK$20,011 million, comprising liquid funds of HK$14,864 million (79.9% of which are denominated in United States dollars) and committed undrawn facilities of HK$5,289 million, less pledged funds of HK$142 million.

Net borrowings (reflecting the adoption of HKFRS 16 and after taking liquid funds and bank overdrafts into account) increased by 40.7% to HK$82,396 million. Disregarding the effect of adopting HKFRS 16, net borrowings increased by 6.6% to HK$62,429 million.

Funds attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific decreased by 1.8% to HK$62,773 million. This was due to retained net profits and other comprehensive income, less the dividend distribution, being more than offset by the impact to opening reserves on the initial application of HKFRS 16.

Disregarding the effect of adopting HKFRS 16, the net debt/equity ratio increased from 0.92 times to 0.96 times (against borrowing covenants of 2.0). Taking into account the effect of adopting HKFRS 16, the net debt/equity ratio was 1.31 and 1.25 times at 31st December 2019 and 1st January 2019 respectively. Annual Results 2019 13 Review of subsidiaries and associates On 19th July 2019, Cathay Pacific completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Hong Kong Express Airways Limited ("HK Express"). For the period from 20th July to 31st December 2019, capacity amounted to 4,583 million available seat kilometres. The average load factor was 91.5% during the period. HK Express recorded an after tax loss during the post-acquisition period of HK$246 million, against expectations of a small profit. The airline suffered from reduced demand to and from Asia as a result of the Hong Kong social unrest.

post-acquisition period of HK$246 million, against expectations of a small profit. The airline suffered from reduced demand to and from Asia as a result of the Hong Kong social unrest. AHK Air Hong Kong Limited's results attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific improved year on year. On a 100% like-for-like basis there was a decrease in profit. This was in part due to gains on disposal of certain aircraft in 2018, and in part due to a new block space agreement and the underlying decrease in capacity and cargo uplift in 2019. Compared with 2018, capacity decreased by 3.7% to 703 million available tonne kilometres. The load factor increased by 2.5 percentage points to 68.6%. Revenue tonne kilometres decreased by 0.2% to 482 million.

like-for-like basis there was a decrease in profit. This was in part due to gains on disposal of certain aircraft in 2018, and in part due to a new block space agreement and the underlying decrease in capacity and cargo uplift in 2019. Compared with 2018, capacity decreased by 3.7% to 703 million available tonne kilometres. The load factor increased by 2.5 percentage points to 68.6%. Revenue tonne kilometres decreased by 0.2% to 482 million. Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Limited ("CPCS") produced 29.6 million meals and handled 70,520 flights in 2019 (representing a daily average of 81,000 meals and 193 flights, a decrease of 1.3% and 4.0% respectively from 2018). Profits fell in 2019. Revenue decreased because of a decrease in business volume. Labour and overhead costs were higher. The profits of the flight kitchens outside Hong Kong decreased compare to the previous year.

Cathay Pacific Services Limited ("CPSL") provided cargo handling services to 14 airlines in 2019. It handled 1.9 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, 53% of which were trans-shipments. Export and import shipments accounted for 31% and 16% respectively of the total. The financial results in 2019 declined compared with those of 2018. This was mainly due to lower tonnage handled.

trans-shipments. Export and import shipments accounted for 31% and 16% respectively of the total. The financial results in 2019 declined compared with those of 2018. This was mainly due to lower tonnage handled. The financial results of Hong Kong Airport Services Limited in 2019 were worse than those in 2018. This reflected the loss of the Cathay Dragon passenger handling business and the reduction of customers' flight frequencies in the second half of the year.

Vogue Laundry Service Limited a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a comprehensive range of services in laundry and dry cleaning of commercial linen, uniform and guest garment. The financial results of 2019 declined compared with that of 2018 mainly due to lower volume of laundry items being handled.

Air China Limited ("Air China"), in which Cathay Pacific had a 18.13% interest at 31st December 2019, is the national flag carrier and leading provider of passenger, cargo and other airline-related services in Mainland China. The Group's share of Air China's results is based on its financial statements drawn up three months in arrear. Consequently the 2019 results include Air China's results for the 12 months ended 30th September 2019, adjusted for any significant events or transactions for the period from 1st October 2019 to 31st December 2019. For the 12 months ended 30th September 2019, Air China's financial results improved compared to those for the 12 months ended 30th September 2018.

airline-related services in Mainland China. The Group's share of Air China's results is based on its financial statements drawn up three months in arrear. Consequently the 2019 results include Air China's results for the 12 months ended 30th September 2019, adjusted for any significant events or transactions for the period from 1st October 2019 to 31st December 2019. For the 12 months ended 30th September 2019, Air China's financial results improved compared to those for the 12 months ended 30th September 2018. In October 2019, the Cathay Pacific Group's equity and economic interest in Air China Cargo Co., Ltd. of 49.00% was reduced to 34.78%, when the China National Aviation Holding Company group, as part of a mixed ownership reform to transform the business from an airport-to-airport service provider into a total logistics solution provider, injected certain equity interests and cash. A gain of HK$114 million was recorded on this deemed partial disposal. In 2019, Air China Cargo's financial results declined from 2018 due to slowing air cargo market. 14 Annual Results 2019 Corporate Responsibility Our sustainable development report for 2019 will be published in June 2020. It will be available at https://sustainability.cathaypacific.com/past-reports/reports-download/

Cathay Pacific participates in an International Civil Aviation Organization task force which leads the aviation industry's work in developing proposals for a fair, equitable and effective global agreement on emissions.

Cathay Pacific engages with regulators and groups (the IATA Sustainability and Environment Advisory Committee, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Users Group, the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials and the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines) involved in shaping aviation policy with respect to climate change. The aim is to increase awareness of climate change and to develop appropriate solutions for the aviation industry.

In response to the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), the Cathay Pacific Group has completed all the necessary preparation and the monitoring, verification and reporting plan has been accepted by the authority.

In compliance with the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme, our 2019 emissions data from intra- EU flights were reported on by an external auditor and submitted to the UK Environment Agency in March 2020.

Cathay Pacific supports UNICEF through its "Change for Good" inflight fundraising programme. Our passengers contributed HK$9.5 million in 2018 to help improve the lives of vulnerable children worldwide. Since its introduction in 1991, nearly HK$193 million has been raised through the programme.

At 31st December 2019, the Cathay Pacific Group employed more than 34,200 people worldwide. Around 28,200 of these people are based in Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon employed more than 27,300 permanent staff worldwide. Around 78% of these people are based in Hong Kong.

We regularly review our human resources and remuneration policies in the light of legislation, industry practice, market conditions and the performance of individuals and the Group.

Annual Results 2019 15 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31st December 2019 2019 2018 Note HK$M HK$M Revenue 73,985 Passenger services 73,119 Cargo services 23,810 28,316 Other services and recoveries 9,178 9,625 Total revenue 106,973 111,060 Expenses (20,125) Staff (20,211) Inflight service and passenger expenses (5,306) (5,292) Landing, parking and route expenses (17,758) (17,486) Fuel, including hedging losses (29,812) (33,869) Aircraft maintenance (9,858) (9,401) Aircraft depreciation and rentals (12,022) (12,743) Other depreciation, amortisation and rentals (2,991) (2,851) Commissions (927) (862) Others (4,847) (4,750) Operating expenses (103,646) (107,465) Operating profit before non-recurring items 3,327 3,595 Gain on deemed partial disposal of an associate 3 114 - Operating profit 4 3,441 3,595 Finance charges (3,276) (2,457) Finance income 337 343 Net finance charges 5 (2,939) (2,114) Share of profits of associates 1,643 1,762 Profit before taxation 2,145 3,243 Taxation 6 (454) (466) Profit for the year 1,691 2,777 Non-controlling interests - (432) Profit attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific 1,691 2,345 Earnings per share (basic and diluted) 7 43.0¢ 59.6¢ Profit for the year 1,691 2,777 Other comprehensive income Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Revaluation of equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (non-recycling) 33 - Defined benefit plans 1,061 (270) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cash flow hedges 551 1,586 Share of other comprehensive income of associates (186) 628 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (472) (1,495) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of taxation 8 987 449 Total comprehensive income for the year 2,678 3,226 Total comprehensive income attributable to 2,678 Shareholders of Cathay Pacific 2,794 Non-controlling interests - 432 2,678 3,226 16 Annual Results 2019 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31st December 2019 2019 2018 Note HK$M HK$M ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Non-current assets and liabilities Property, plant and equipment 140,114 117,124 Intangible assets 15,151 11,174 Investments in associates 27,055 27,570 Other long-term receivables and investments 3,823 4,015 Deferred tax assets 1,089 793 187,232 160,676 Long-term liabilities (76,508) (60,183) Other long-term payables (4,806) (4,649) Deferred tax liabilities (13,564) (13,178) (94,878) (78,010) Net non-current assets 92,354 82,666 Current assets and liabilities Stock 1,812 1,828 Trade and other receivables 9 10,608 12,475 Liquid funds 10 14,864 15,315 27,284 29,618 Current portion of long-term liabilities (20,752) (13,694) Trade and other payables 11 (18,218) (17,646) Contract liabilities (15,941) (15,792) Bank overdrafts - unsecured - (19) Taxation (1,951) (1,193) Dividend payable to non-controlling interests - (1) (56,862) (48,345) Net current liabilities (29,578) (18,727) Total assets less current liabilities 157,654 141,949 Net assets 62,776 63,939 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 12 17,106 17,106 Reserves 45,667 46,830 Funds attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific 62,773 63,936 Non-controlling interests 3 3 Total equity 62,776 63,939 Annual Results 2019 17 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31st December 2019 2019 2018 Note HK$M HK$M Operating activities Cash generated from operations 18,458 17,737 Interest received 179 248 Interest paid (3,010) (1,956) Tax paid (285) (1,504) Net cash inflow from operating activities 15,342 14,525 Investing activities Purchase of subsidiaries (1,697) - Net decrease in liquid funds other than cash and cash equivalents 1,796 4,639 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 134 71 Proceeds from sales of intangible assets - 196 Proceeds from sales of assets held for sale - 865 Net increase in other long-term receivables and investments (60) - Payments for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (12,171) (15,991) Dividends received from associates 394 467 Net repayments of loans to associates - 1,121 Net cash outflow from investing activities (11,604) (8,632) Financing activities Purchase of non-controlling interests - (36) New financing 16,975 11,237 Initial cash benefit from lease arrangements 837 1,029 Loan and lease repayments (18,785) (16,198) Dividends paid - to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific (1,495) (590) - to non-controlling interests (1) (564) Net cash outflow from financing activities (2,469) (5,122) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,269 771 Cash and cash equivalents at 1st January 7,653 6,914 Effect of exchange differences (41) (32) Cash and cash equivalents at 31st December 8,881 7,653 18 Annual Results 2019 Notes: 1. Basis of accounting The annual results set out in this announcement are extracted from the Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2019. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") (which include all applicable Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS"), Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. These financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The financial information relating to the years ended 31st December 2018 and 2019 that is included in this document does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. The non-statutory accounts (within the meaning of section 436 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) (the "Ordinance")) in this document are not specified financial statements (within such meaning). The specified financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong in accordance with section 664 of the Ordinance. The specified financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2019 have not been but will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong in accordance with section 664 of the Ordinance. Auditor's reports have been prepared on the specified financial statements for the years ended 31st December 2018 and 2019. Those reports were not qualified or otherwise modified, did not refer to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the reports and did not contain statements under section 406(2) or 407(2) or (3) of the Ordinance. The HKICPA has issued a new HKFRS, HKFRS 16 "Leases", and a number of amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group. Except for HKFRS 16 "Leases", none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented in these financial statements. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period. HKFRS 16 "Leases" HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17 "Leases" and related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4 "Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease", HK(SIC) 15 "Operating leases - incentives", and HK(SIC) 27 "Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease". The distinction between operating and finance leases is removed for lessee accounting, and is replaced by a model where a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability have to be recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position for all leases by lessees, except for leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less ("short- term leases") and leases of low-value assets. The standard does not significantly change the accounting of lessors. HKFRS 16 also introduces additional qualitative and quantitative disclosure requirements which aim to enable users of the financial statements to assess the effect that leases have on the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of an entity. Annual Results 2019 19 1. Basis of accounting (continued) The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1st January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application is recognised in retained profit at 1st January 2019. Accordingly, the comparative information presented for 2018 has not been restated and is presented as previously reported under HKAS 17 and related interpretations. Further details of the nature and effect of the changes to previous accounting policies and the transition options applied are set out below: New definition of a lease

HKFRS 16 defines a lease on the basis of whether a customer controls the use of an identified asset for a period of time, which may be determined by a defined amount of use. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to direct the use of the identified asset and to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from that use.

The Group has chosen to apply the new definition of a lease to all contracts on transition to the new standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the initial adoption of HKFRS 16 are recognised in the opening balance of the consolidated statement of financial position at 1st January 2019. Lease accounting and transitional impact

On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as operating leases under the principles of HKAS 17 . These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate of the lessees at 1st January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities at 1st January 2019 was 3.92%.

A reconciliation between commitments under operating leases for future periods at 31st December

2018 and lease liabilities recognised at 1st January 2019 under HKFRS 16 is provided below: HK$M Operating lease commitments disclosed at 31st December 2018 19,958 Less: commitments relating to leases exempt from capitalisation: - leases with remaining lease term ending on or before 31st December 2019, short-term leases and leases of low-value assets (301) Less: adjustments for contracts reassessed based on the lease definition in HKFRS 16 (4) Add: adjustments as a result of a different treatment of extension and termination options 1,500 21,153 Less: total future interest charges (2,550) Present value of remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1st January 2019 18,603 Add: obligations under finance leases recognised at 31st December 2018 23,191 Lease liabilities recognised at 1st January 2019 41,794 Of which are: Current lease liabilities 7,293 Non-current lease liabilities 34,501 41,794 20 Annual Results 2019 1. Basis of accounting (continued) The associated right-of-use assets for aircraft and other significant leases were measured on a modified retrospective basis as if the new rules had always been applied since the commencement dates of the leases, but discounted using the respective incremental borrowing rates at 1st January 2019. Other right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liabilities. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the consolidated and company-level statement of financial position at 1st January 2019: Impact of initial At 31st application of At 1st December 2018 HKFRS 16 January 2019 HK$M HK$M HK$M Group Assets 18,566 135,690 Property, plant and equipment 117,124 Investments in associates 27,570 (1,219) 26,351 Other long-term receivables and investments 4,015 (1,173) 2,842 Deferred tax assets 793 (3) 790 Trade and other receivables 12,475 (187) 12,288 Liabilities 18 (17,628) Trade and other payables (17,646) Long-term liabilities (73,877) (18,603) (92,480) Deferred tax liabilities (13,178) 255 (12,923) Equity 2,346 (44,484) Reserves (46,830) Company Assets 13,959 113,479 Property, plant and equipment 99,520 Trade and other receivables 11,050 (123) 10,927 Liabilities 18 (14,164) Trade and other payables (14,182) Long-term liabilities (73,567) (14,928) (88,495) Deferred tax liabilities (11,814) 124 (11,690) Equity 950 (36,180) Reserves (37,130) Annual Results 2019 21 1. Basis of accounting (continued) To ease the transition to HKFRS 16, the Group applied the following recognition exemption and practical expedients permitted by the standard at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16: when measuring the lease liabilities at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, the Group applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;

the Group elected not to apply the requirements of HKFRS 16 in respect of the recognition of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets to leases for which the remaining lease term ends within 12 months from the date of initial application of HKFRS 16 , i.e. where the lease term ends on or before 31st December 2019;

right-of-use assets to leases for which the remaining lease term ends within 12 months from the date of initial application of HKFRS 16 , i.e. where the lease term ends on or before 31st December 2019; the Group excluded the initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16; and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16; and the Group applied hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. The adoption of HKFRS 16 caused a significant increase in the Group's total borrowings and hence the Group's adjusted net debt/equity ratio rose from 0.92 to 1.25 on 1st January 2019 when compared to its position at 31st December 2018. The Group's net debt/equity ratio at the end of the current and previous reporting period under HKFRS 16 and HKAS 17 was as follows: (Hypothetical) HKFRS 16 HKAS 17 HKFRS 16 HKAS 17 31st December 31st December 1st January 31st December 2019 2019 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M Non-current liabilities: 43,134 43,134 Long-term loans 40,952 40,952 Lease liabilities 33,374 17,480 34,501 19,231 Current liabilities: 76,508 60,614 75,453 60,183 13,634 13,634 Long-term loans 9,734 9,734 Lease liabilities 7,118 3,045 7,293 3,960 20,752 16,679 17,027 13,694 Total borrowings 97,260 77,293 92,480 73,877 Liquid funds less bank overdrafts (14,864) (14,864) (15,296) (15,296) Net borrowings 82,396 62,429 77,184 58,581 Funds attributable to the 62,773 65,264 shareholders of Cathay Pacific 61,590 63,936 Adjusted net debt/equity ratio 1.31 0.96 1.25 0.92 Impact on the financial performance, financial position and cash flows

After the initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as at 1st January 2019, the Group as a lessee is required to recognise interest expense accrued on the outstanding balance of the lease liability, and the depreciation of the right-of-use asset, instead of the previous policy of recognising rental expenses incurred under operating leases on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

In the consolidated statement of cash flows, the Group as a lessee is required to split rentals paid under capitalised leases into their interest element and capital element (see note 24 to the financial statements in the 2019 annual report), the latter of which is classified as financing cash outflows, similar to how leases previously classified as finance leases under HKAS 17 were treated, instead of the previous classification of rental expenses within operating cash outflows for operating leases under HKAS 17. 22 Annual Results 2019 1. Basis of accounting (continued) The Group's lessee accounting policy is outlined in accounting policy 6(a)(i) in the 2019 annual report. The estimated effects of adopting HKFRS 16 on the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2019 are as follows: HK$M Estimated effect on consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income*: Decrease/(increase) in expenses 4,507 Lease charges Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (3,849) Finance charges (744) Exchange differences, net 71 Taxation (11) Decrease in profit attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific (26) Decrease in earnings per share (basic and diluted) (0.7)¢ HK$M Estimated effect on consolidated statement of financial position*: Increase/(decrease) in assets Property, plant and equipment** 19,937 Investments in associates (1,219) Other long-term receivables and investments (1,130) Deferred tax assets 31 Trade and other receivables (168) (Increase)/decrease in liabilities 17,451 18 Trade and other payables Long-term liabilities** (19,967) Other long-term payables (222) Deferred tax liabilities 229 Equity (19,942) 2,491 Decrease in reserves Excluding the impact on share of profits of associates for the year ended 31st December 2019.

At 19th July 2019, the Group recognised the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities of HK$4,732 million and HK$4,668 million respectively arising from acquisition of HK Express. HK$M Estimated effect on consolidated statement of cash flows: 4,445 Increase in cash generated from operations Increase in interest paid (744) Increase in net cash inflow from operating activities 3,701 Increase in loan and lease repayments (3,701) Increase in net cash outflow from financing activities (3,701) Annual Results 2019 23 2. Segment information (a) Segment results 2019 Cathay Pacific and Air Hong Airline Cathay Dragon HK Express Kong services Associates Total HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M Profit or loss Sales to external customers 101,377 1,893 2,633 1,070 106,973 Inter-segment sales 229 - 5 3,565 3,799 Segment revenue 101,606 1,893 2,638 4,635 110,772 Segment profit/(loss) 2,951 (196) 797 (111) 3,441 Net finance charges (2,446) (112) - (381) (2,939) 505 (308) 797 (492) 502 Share of profits of associates - - - - 1,643 1,643 Profit/(loss) before taxation 505 (308) 797 (492) 1,643 2,145 Taxation (264) 62 (130) 33 (155) (454) Profit/(loss) for the year 241 (246) 667 (459) 1,488 1,691 Non-controlling interests - - - - - - Profit/(loss) attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific 241 (246) 667 (459) 1,488 1,691 Other segment information Depreciation and amortisation 13,027 409 6 780 14,222 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 12,049 5 2 115 12,171 2018 Cathay Pacific and Air Hong Airline Cathay Dragon HK Express Kong services Associates Total HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M Profit or loss Sales to external customers 106,194 - 3,653 1,213 111,060 Inter-segment sales 318 - 6 3,651 3,975 Segment revenue 106,512 - 3,659 4,864 115,035 Segment profit/(loss) 2,390 - 1,290 (85) 3,595 Net finance charges (1,853) - (7) (254) (2,114) 537 - 1,283 (339) 1,481 Share of profits of associates - - - - 1,762 1,762 Profit/(loss) before taxation 537 - 1,283 (339) 1,762 3,243 Taxation (153) - (206) 37 (144) (466) Profit/(loss) for the year 384 - 1,077 (302) 1,618 2,777 Non-controlling interests - - (432) - - (432) Profit/(loss) attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific 384 - 645 (302) 1,618 2,345 Other segment information Depreciation and amortisation 9,207 - 2 593 9,802 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 15,860 - 2 129 15,991 24 Annual Results 2019 2. Segment information (continued) Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon provides full service international passenger and cargo air transportation under the Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon brands. Management considers that there is no suitable basis for allocating operating results between passenger and cargo operations. Accordingly these are not disclosed as separate business segments. HK Express is a low cost passenger carrier offering scheduled services within Asia. Air Hong Kong provides express cargo air transportation offering scheduled services within Asia. Airline services represents our supporting airline operations including catering, cargo terminal operations, ground handling services and commercial laundry operations. The composition of reportable segments of the Group has changed in the year ended 31st December 2019 following the acquisition of HK Express (note 26 to the financial statements in the 2019 annual report). Reportable segments are aligned with financial information provided regularly to the Group's executive management. Due to such a change in the reportable segments, the previously reported segment results for the year ended 31st December 2018 have been restated to be comparable with the revised segmentation approach as required by HKFRS 8 "Operating Segments". Inter-segment sales are based on prices set on an arm's length basis. The Group has applied the practical expedient in paragraph 121 of HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" to its sales contracts such that the Group does not disclose the amount of the transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligations when the performance obligation is part of a contract that has an original expected duration of one year or less. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1st January 2019. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information in 2018 is not restated. See note 1 above. (b) Geographical information 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Revenue by origin of sale: North Asia - Hong Kong and Mainland China 54,198 56,994 - Japan, Korea and Taiwan 9,974 10,882 Americas 14,084 14,167 Europe 10,377 10,592 Southeast Asia 7,598 8,072 Southwest Pacific 5,586 5,455 South Asia, Middle East and Africa 5,156 4,898 106,973 111,060 Geographical segment results and segment net assets are not disclosed for the reasons set out in the 2019 Annual Report. Annual Results 2019 25 Gain on deemed partial disposal of an associate

On 31st October 2019, the Cathay Pacific Group's equity and economic interest in Air China Cargo of 49.00% was reduced to 34.78%, when the China National Aviation Holding Company group, as part of a mixed ownership reform to transform the business from an airport-to-airport service provider into a total logistics solution provider, injected certain equity interests and cash. A gain of HK$114 million was recorded on this deemed partial disposal. Operating profit 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Operating profit has been arrived at after charging/(crediting): Depreciation of property, plant and equipment - right-of-use assets 5,846 2,015 - owned 7,826 7,234 Amortisation of intangible assets 550 553 Operating lease rentals for leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17 - land and buildings - 1,107 - aircraft and related equipment - 4,579 - others - 106 Expenses relating to short-term leases 181 - (Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (175) 82 Loss/(gain) on disposal of intangible assets 9 (101) Cost of stock expensed 2,164 1,859 Exchange differences, net (43) 438 Auditors' remuneration 16 15 Dividend income from unlisted equity investments (51) (42) The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1st January 2019 to recognise right-of-use assets relating to leases which were previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17. The carrying amount of the finance leased assets which were previously included in property, plant and equipment is also reclassified as a right-of-use asset. After initial recognition of right-of-use assets at 1st January 2019, the Group as a lessee is required to recognise the depreciation of right-of-use assets, instead of the previous policy of recognising rental expenses incurred under operating leases on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information in 2018 is not restated. See note 1 above. 26 Annual Results 2019 5. Net finance charges 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Net interest charges comprise: - leases liabilities stated at amortised cost 1,404 656 - bank loans and overdrafts - wholly repayable within five years 673 585 - not wholly repayable within five years 1,090 948 - other loans - wholly repayable within five years 110 119 Income from liquid funds: 3,277 2,308 - funds with investment managers and other liquid investments at fair value through profit or loss (170) (101) - bank deposits and others (167) (242) Fair value change: (337) (343) - gain on financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss (26) (75) - loss on financial derivatives 25 224 (1) 149 2,939 2,114 Finance income and charges relating to defeasance arrangements have been netted off in the above figures. Included in fair value change in respect of financial derivatives is net loss from derivatives that are classified as fair value through profit or loss of HK$40 million (2018: net loss of HK$71 million). The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1st January 2019. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information in 2018 is not restated. See note 1 above. 6. Taxation 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Current tax expenses - Hong Kong profits tax 137 350 - overseas tax 205 225 - under provisions for prior years 12 28 Deferred tax - origination and reversal of temporary differences 100 (137) 454 466 Hong Kong profits tax is calculated at 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits for the year. Overseas tax is calculated at rates of tax applicable in countries in which the Group is assessable for tax. Tax provisions are reviewed regularly to take into account changes in legislation, practice and the status of negotiations (see note 30(c) to the financial statements in the 2019 annual report). Annual Results 2019 27 6. Taxation (continued) A reconciliation between tax charge and accounting profit at applicable tax rates is as follows: 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Profit before taxation 2,145 3,243 Notional tax calculated at Hong Kong profits tax rate of 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) (354) (535) Expenses not deductible for tax purposes (148) (198) Income not subject to tax 44 36 Effect of changes in effective tax rate and jurisdictional differences 284 395 Tax under provisions arising from prior years (12) (28) Tax losses not recognised (268) (136) Tax charge (454) (466) Further information on deferred taxation is shown in note 15 to the financial statements in the 2019 annual report. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1st January 2019. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information in 2018 is not restated. See note 1 above. Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

Earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific of HK$1,691 million (2018: HK$2,345 million) by the daily weighted average number of shares in issue throughout the year of 3,934 million (2018: 3,934 million) shares. Diluted earnings per share is the same as basic earnings per share as there were no dilutive potential shares in issue throughout the year. Other comprehensive income 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Defined benefit plans - remeasurement gain/(loss) recognised during the year 1,188 (311) - deferred taxation (127) 41 Revaluation of equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (non-recycling) - gain recognised during the year 33 - Cash flow hedges - gain recognised during the year 1,455 428 - (gain)/loss transferred to profit or loss (831) 1,366 - deferred taxation (73) (208) Share of other comprehensive income of associates - recognised during the year (186) 628 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - loss recognised during the year (556) (1,495) - reclassified to profit or loss upon deemed partial disposal 84 - Other comprehensive income for the year 987 449 28 Annual Results 2019 9. Trade and other receivables 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Trade debtors, net of loss allowances 5,559 6,559 Derivative financial assets - current portion 431 499 Other receivables and prepayments 4,567 5,343 Due from associates and other related companies 51 74 10,608 12,475 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Analysis of trade debtors (net of loss allowances) by invoice date: Within one month 4,374 5,009 One to three months 713 1,166 More than three months 472 384 5,559 6,559 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Analysis of trade debtors (net of loss allowances) by age: Current 4,984 5,519 Within three months overdue 430 816 More than three months overdue 145 224 5,559 6,559 The movements in the expected credit loss allowance in respect of trade debtors during the year are as follows: 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M At 1st January 83 45 Amounts written off (2) - Impairment losses recognised - 38 At 31st December 81 83 The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1st January 2019. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information in 2018 is not restated. See note 1 above. 10. Liquid funds Liquidity risk Prudent liquidity risk management implies maintaining sufficient liquid funds and the availability of an adequate amount of committed undrawn credit facilities to meet obligations when due. Management monitors rolling forecasts of the Group's liquidity reserve (comprising liquid funds and the undrawn credit facilities below) on the basis of expected cash flows. In addition, the Group's liquidity management policy includes monitoring balance sheet liquidity ratios against internal and external benchmarks and maintaining debt financing plans. At the end of the reporting period, the Group held liquid funds (note 17 to the financial statements in the 2019 annual report) of HK$14,864 million (2018: HK$15,315 million) that is available for managing liquidity risk. Due to the dynamic nature of the underlying businesses, the Group treasury function also maintains funding flexibility through available committed and uncommitted credit facilities. Annual Results 2019 29 10. Liquid funds (continued) Financial arrangements

The Group had access to the following liquid funds and undrawn facilities at the end of the reporting period: 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Liquid funds 14,864 15,315 Less amounts pledged as part of long-term financing - debt securities listed outside Hong Kong (5) (5) - bank deposits (137) (160) Committed undrawn facilities 5,289 4,680 Available unrestricted liquidity to the Group 20,011 19,830 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Uncommitted bank overdraft facilities 330 332 Other uncommitted bank facilities 100 1,588 430 1,920 Committed undrawn facilities may be drawn at any time in either Hong Kong dollar or United States dollar. Uncommitted bank overdraft facilities and other uncommitted bank facilities may be drawn at any time and may be terminated by the bank without notice. Payment profile of financial liabilities

The analysis has been performed on the same basis as for 2018, except for the application of HKFRS 16 from 1st January 2019. Under the HKFRS 16 transition methods chosen, comparative information in 2018 is not restated. The undiscounted payment profile of financial liabilities is outlined as follows: 2019 After one After two year but years but Within within two within five After five one year years years years Total HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M Group Long-term loans (15,009) (11,737) (23,680) (11,616) (62,042) Lease liabilities (8,233) (7,518) (18,546) (10,807) (45,104) Other long-term payables - (1,871) (1,698) (843) (4,412) Trade and other payables (17,695) - - - (17,695) Derivative financial liabilities, net (579) (163) (102) (32) (876) Total (41,516) (21,289) (44,026) (23,298) (130,129) 2018 After one After two year but years but Within within two within five After five one year years years years Total HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M HK$M Group Long-term loans (11,370) (12,524) (20,273) (13,129) (57,296) Obligations under finance leases (4,604) (3,637) (11,059) (6,651) (25,951) Other long-term payables - (614) (2,272) (449) (3,335) Trade and other payables (16,428) - - - (16,428) Derivative financial liabilities, net (1,212) (724) (12) (7) (1,955) Total (33,614) (17,499) (33,616) (20,236) (104,965) 30 Annual Results 2019 11. Trade and other payables 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Trade creditors 8,448 6,801 Derivative financial liabilities - current portion 523 1,218 Other payables 8,968 9,255 Due to associates 125 179 Due to other related companies 154 193 18,218 17,646 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Analysis of trade creditors by invoice date: Within one month 8,018 6,425 One to three months 403 337 More than three months 27 39 8,448 6,801 The Group's general payment terms are one to two months from the invoice date. Included in other payables above, the Group had a provision of HK$794 million (2018: HK$780 million) for possible or actual taxation (other than income tax), litigation and claims. The movements during the year are as follows: 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M At 1st January 780 696 Additional provision made 152 160 Provision utilised (138) (76) At 31st December 794 780 The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1st January 2019. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information in 2018 is not restated. See note 1 above. 12. Share capital There was no purchase, sale or redemption by the Company, or any of its subsidiaries, of the Company's shares during the year and the Group has not adopted any share option scheme. At 31st December 2019, 3,933,844,572 shares were in issue (31st December 2018: 3,933,844,572 shares). There has been no movement in share capital during the year. Annual Results 2019 31 13. Dividends Dividends payable to equity shareholders attributable to the year First interim dividend declared and paid of HK$0.18 per share (2018: HK$0.10 per share) No second interim dividend proposed after the end of the reporting period (2018: HK$0.20 per share) 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M 393 787 1,180 Dividends payable to equity shareholders attributable to the previous financial year, approved and paid during the year 2019 2018 HK$M HK$M Second interim dividend in respect of the previous financial year, approved and paid during the year, of HK$0.20 per share (2018: 787 HK$0.05 per share) 197 The first interim dividend of HK$0.18 per share was paid on 3rd October 2019, representing a distribution of HK$708 million. The Directors decided not to declare a second interim dividend for the year ended 31st December 2019. The Company's dividend policy is to distribute approximately half of its consolidated profit after tax, excluding non-cash exceptional items. The application of this policy and final declarations are however subject to consideration of other factors, such as the strength of the Company's own statement of financial position, the Company's own profits, trading conditions and the prevailing and forecast economic environment. To facilitate the processing of proxy voting for the annual general meeting to be held on 13th May 2020, the register of members will be closed from 8th May 2020 to 13th May 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 7th May 2020. 14. Corporate governance The Company is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance. The Company complied with all the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") throughout the year covered by the annual report with the following exceptions which it believes do not benefit shareholders: Sections A.5.1 to A.5.4 of the CG Code in respect of the establishment, terms of reference and resources of a nomination committee. The Board has considered the merits of establishing a nomination committee but has concluded that it is in the best interests of the Company and potential new appointees that the Board collectively reviews and approves the appointment of any new Director as this allows a more informed and balanced decision to be made by the Board as to suitability for the role. The Company has adopted codes of conduct regarding securities transactions by Directors and by relevant employees (as defined in the CG Code) on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") contained in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. 32 Annual Results 2019 14. Corporate governance (continued) On specific enquiries made, all Directors of the Company have confirmed that, in respect of the accounting period covered by the annual report, they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code and the Company's code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions. Details of the Company's corporate governance principles and processes will be available in the 2019 Annual Report. The annual results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. 15. Annual report The 2019 Annual Report containing all the information required by the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange will be published on the Stock Exchange's website and the Company's website www.cathaypacific.com on 7th April 2020, and copies will be dispatched to shareholders on 8th April 2020. 16. Event after the reporting period The outbreak of COVID-19 since January 2020 has resulted in a challenging operational environment, and will adversely impact the Group's financial performance and liquidity position. Travel demand has dropped substantially and the Group has taken a number of short-term measures in response, including aggressive reduction of passenger capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) by approximately 30% for February and 65% for March and April, with frequencies cut approximately 65% and 75% over the same periods. Substantial passenger capacity and frequency reduction is also likely for May as we continue to monitor and match market demand. As at the end of February, passenger load factor had declined to approximately 50% and year-on-year yield had also fallen significantly. It is difficult to predict when these conditions will improve. However, the Group is expected to incur a substantial loss for the first half of 2020. The Group's available unrestricted liquidity as at 31st December 2019 was HK$20.0 billion. The Directors believe that with the cost saving measures being taken, the Group's strong vendor relationships, as well as the Group's liquidity position and availability of sources of funds, the Group will remain a going concern. As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of Cathay Pacific are: Executive Directors: Patrick Healy (Chairman), Gregory Hughes, Ronald Lam, Martin Murray, Augustus Tang; Non-Executive Directors: Cai Jianjiang, Ivan Chu, Michelle Low, Song Zhiyong, Merlin Swire, Samuel Swire, Xiao Feng, Zhao Xiaohang; and Independent Non-Executive Directors: Bernard Chan, John Harrison, Robert Milton and Andrew Tung. By Order of the Board Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Patrick Healy Chairman Hong Kong, 11th March 2020 Website: www.cathaypacific.com Annual Results 2019 33 Disclaimer This document may contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's beliefs, plans or expectations about the future or future events. These forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, current estimates and projections, and are therefore subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control. The actual results or outcomes of events may differ materially and/or adversely due to a number of factors, including changes in the economies and industries in which the Group operates (in particular in Hong Kong and Mainland China), macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties, changes in the competitive environment, foreign exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices, and the Group's ability to identify and manage risks to which it is subject. Nothing contained in these forward-looking statements is, or shall be, relied upon as any assurance or representation as to the future or as a representation or warranty otherwise. Neither the Company nor its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates, advisers or representatives assume any responsibility to update these forward‐looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments or to provide supplemental information in relation thereto or to correct any inaccuracies. 34 Annual Results 2019 Attachments Original document

