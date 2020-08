Cathay Pacific Airways : CEO Says Management Team To Submit Final Recommendation On Future Size, Shape Of Business To Board Early In Q4 -Internal Memo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC CEO SAYS MANAGEMENT TEAM TO SUBMIT FINAL RECOMMENDATION ON FUTURE SIZE, SHAPE OF BUSINESS TO BOARD EARLY IN Q4 -INTERNAL MEMO

* CATHAY PACIFIC CEO SAYS EXPECTS SIMILAR LEVEL OF OPERATIONS IN AUG AND SEPT AS IN JULY AS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE -MEMO

* CATHAY PACIFIC CEO SAYS STARTED FLYING FIRST BATCH OF AROUND ONE-THIRD OF PASSENGER FLEET FROM HONG KONG TO AUSTRALIA FOR STORAGE -MEMO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)