Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Limited    0293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(0293)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cathay Pacific Airways : Hong Kong to allow airlines to keep airport slots despite cutting capacity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:18pm EST
A Cathay Pacific flight takes off from the Hong Kong International Airport,

Airlines that fly to and from Hong Kong will be able to keep their prized airport slots even if they temporarily cut capacity due to weak travel demand through March, according to the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department.

Many airlines, including flagship home carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, South African Airways and Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd have cut flights to and from Hong Kong temporarily as a result of sometimes violent anti-government protests that have led to a sharp fall in tourist and business travel demand.

More than 5,800 people have been arrested since the unrest broke out in June over a proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China, the numbers grew in October and November as violence escalated.

Under more normal conditions, it is tough for airlines to get take-off and landing slots at Hong Kong's airport because it lacks capacity until a third runway will come into operation in 2024.

A "use-it-or-lose-it" rule stipulates an airline normally only keeps slots out of historic precedence if it can demonstrate it used them at least 80% of the time in the previous airline scheduling season.

The current winter season, which began on Oct. 27, ends on March 28, 2020.

Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday evening that in order to provide airlines with greater flexibility in aircraft deployment to deal with the fall in passenger demand, the "use-it-or-lose-it" rule had been temporarily suspended for the winter season.

Airport Authority Hong Kong reported declines in October of 13% in passengers and 6.1% in the number of inbound and outbound flights - the steepest falls since the unrest began.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.99% 10.22 End-of-day quote.-7.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIM
04:18pCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Hong Kong to allow airlines to keep airport slots despi..
RE
11/25Asian airlines cautious about outlook for 2020 - AAPA
RE
11/18Asian airlines slash flights to Hong Kong as unrest escalates
RE
11/18Asian airlines slash flights to Hong Kong as unrest escalates
RE
11/18Airlines Turn Away From the Biggest Jets -- WSJ
DJ
11/14Hong Kong's Cathay defers delivery of 4 Airbus planes as demand falls
RE
11/13CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : cuts profit guidance for second time amid Hong Kong pro..
RE
11/10CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair Closes
AQ
11/08Cathay Pacific to allocate half of A321neo order to budget carrier
RE
11/07CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair opens today
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 106 B
EBIT 2019 4 102 M
Net income 2019 1 846 M
Debt 2019 68 837 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 41 069 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,98  HKD
Last Close Price 10,44  HKD
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-7.93%5 135
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.37%36 773
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.13%23 546
RYANAIR HOLDINGS29.86%16 867
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.19%16 377
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-7.44%14 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group