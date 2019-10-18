Cathay Pacific Airways : September 2019 Traffic Figures

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 國泰航空有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 293) September 2019 Traffic Figures The appended press release contains combined traffic figures for September 2019 for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited ("Cathay Pacific") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited ("Cathay Dragon"). The information in the press release may be price sensitive. This announcement containing the press release is accordingly being issued pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The information in the press release has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors. This announcement is issued by Cathay Pacific pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The information in this announcement has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors. Investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in shares of Cathay Pacific. As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of Cathay Pacific are: Executive Directors: John Slosar (Chairman), Gregory Hughes, Ronald Lam, Martin Murray, Augustus Tang; Non-Executive Directors: Cai Jianjiang, Ivan Chu, Michelle Low, Song Zhiyong, Merlin Swire, Samuel Swire, Xiao Feng, Zhao Xiaohang; Independent Non-Executive Directors: Bernard Chan, John Harrison, Robert Milton and Andrew Tung. By Order of the Board Cathay Pacific Airways Limited David Fu Company Secretary Hong Kong, 18th October 2019 - 1 -

18 October 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CATHAY PACIFIC RELEASES COMBINED TRAFFIC FIGURES FOR SEPTEMBER 2019 Cathay Pacific Group today released combined Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon traffic figures for September 2019 that show decreases in the number of passengers carried and the amount of cargo and mail uplifted compared to the same month in 2018. Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2,426,961 passengers last month - a drop of 7.1% compared to September 2018. Passenger load factor decreased by 7.2 percentage points to 73.6%, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs), rose by 9.8%. In the first nine months of 2019, the number of passengers carried grew by 1.3% and capacity increased by 6.9%, as compared to the same period for 2018. The two airlines carried 172,637 tonnes of cargo and mail last month, a drop of 4.4% compared to the same month last year. The cargo and mail load factor fell by 3.7 percentage points to 65.5%. Capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometres (AFTKs), was up by 0.1% while cargo and mail revenue freight tonne kilometres (RFTKs) dropped by 5.3%. In the first nine months of 2019, the tonnage fell by 6.8% against a 0.7% increase in capacity and a 7.0% decrease in RFTKs, as compared to the same period for 2018. Cathay Pacific Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said: "September was another challenging month for our passenger business, with revenue adversely affected by weakened market sentiment, particularly for travel into Hong Kong. Passenger load factor was down 7.2 percentage points and inbound passenger traffic dropped by 38% - both unchanged from August. Outbound traffic was down 9% year-on-year, a slight improvement over the 12% drop seen last month. Transit traffic via Hong Kong remained relatively stable. "The mainland China market has been hit especially hard and we observed very weak demand for travel over the National Day holiday - traditionally a very strong period. Our India routes were the main bright spot, buoyed by strong demand between India and North America. Intense competition together with an increasing reliance on transit passengers over the short term has continued to apply additional pressure on yield. "We continue to see a significant shortfall in inbound bookings for the remainder of 2019 as compared to the same snapshot last year. This has been felt most strongly with bookings from mainland China and our other Asian markets. As previously announced, we are taking a number of short-term tactical measures to respond to this shortfall, most notably realigning capacity for the winter season (from end October 2019 to end March 2020). - 2 -

"As anticipated, our cargo business showed signs of improvement compared to August as we stepped into air freight's traditional high-demand season. Most markets saw a better month-on-month performance and we mounted a number of charter operations on top of our scheduled services to meet added demand for air freight coinciding with the release of new electronic products. However, the overall market remains challenging and competitive with tonnage carried and load factor for the year to date still significantly below the same period last year. "We continue to closely monitor market sentiment and global travel trends in order to best align passenger and cargo capacity with demand. Meanwhile, our investment in and commitment to the customer experience is ongoing. For example, a number of new soft products and dining services in First and Business Class cabins are being unveiled right now, specifically mattresses and slippers in Business, and improved pillows and blankets in both Business and First. The inflight entertainment offering across all our cabins has also been substantially increased with nearly four- times the quantity of content on many flights. This is all intended to give customers more reasons to fly with us. Nevertheless, our expectation is that rest of 2019 will remain incredibly challenging for the airline and our second-half financial results are expected to be below those of our first-half." The full September figures are on the next page. - 3 -

CATHAY PACIFIC / SEP % Change Cumulative % CATHAY DRAGON Change COMBINED TRAFFIC 2019 VS SEP 2018 SEP 2019 YTD RPK (000) - Mainland China 533,480 -23.2% 6,556,018 -6.8% - North East Asia 1,070,848 -6.9% 12,297,679 2.1% - South East Asia 1,135,015 -6.9% 13,051,725 1.1% - South Asia, Middle East & 782,625 4.5% 7,781,595 7.8% Africa - South West Pacific 1,230,288 7.0% 11,799,608 5.6% - North America 2,426,919 -3.0% 27,643,170 5.6% - Europe 2,747,305 11.8% 22,976,764 9.7% RPK Total (000) 9,926,480 0.1% 102,106,559 4.7% Passengers carried 2,426,961 -7.1% 26,873,707 1.3% Cargo and mail revenue tonne 960,548 -5.3% 8,315,802 -7.0% km (000) Cargo and mail carried (000kg) 172,637 -4.4% 1,482,903 -6.8% Number of flights 6,507 2.4% 61,528 0.9% CATHAY PACIFIC / SEP % Change Cumulative % CATHAY DRAGON Change COMBINED CAPACITY 2019 VS SEP 2018 SEP 2019 YTD ASK (000) - Mainland China 898,738 -2.8% 8,687,511 -1.9% - North East Asia 1,656,830 16.0% 15,624,908 6.5% - South East Asia 1,668,498 4.9% 16,046,267 3.0% - South Asia, Middle East & 1,023,098 9.4% 9,425,948 7.6% Africa - South West Pacific 1,452,670 8.1% 13,864,949 1.4% - North America 3,610,472 12.6% 33,252,436 11.1% - Europe 3,169,976 11.4% 26,427,392 10.4% ASK Total (000) 13,480,282 9.8% 123,329,411 6.9% Passenger load factor 73.6% -7.2pt 82.8% -1.7pt Available cargo/mail tonne km 1,467,109 0.1% 13,130,442 0.7% (000) Cargo and mail load factor 65.5% -3.7pt 63.3% -5.3pt ATK (000) 2,748,556 4.4% 24,855,296 3.5% Media Contact: Email: press@cathaypacific.com Tel: +852 2747 5393 Cathay Pacific website: www.cathaypacific.com - 4 -

Glossary Terms: Available seat kilometres ("ASK") Passenger seat capacity, measured in seats available for the carriage of passengers on each sector multiplied by the sector distance. Available tonne kilometres ("ATK") Overall capacity measured in tonnes available for the carriage of passengers, excess baggage, cargo and mail on each sector multiplied by the sector distance. Available cargo/mail tonne kilometres Cargo capacity measured in tonnes available for the carriage of cargo and mail on each sector multiplied by the sector distance. Revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK") Number of passengers carried on each sector multiplied by the sector distance. Cargo and Mail revenue tonne kilometres Traffic volume, measured in load tonnes from the carriage of cargo and mail on each sector multiplied by the sector distance. Ratio: Revenue passenger kilometres/ Cargo and mail revenue tonne kilometres Passenger/Cargo and mail load factor = ---------------------------------------------------- Available seat kilometres/ Available cargo and mail tonne kilometres - 5 -