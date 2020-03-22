Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Limited    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cathay Pacific Airways : Singapore Airlines grounds most of its fleet as coronavirus poses 'greatest challenge'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 11:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport

Singapore Airlines Ltd will cut capacity by 96% and ground almost all of its fleet, the carrier said on Monday, in response to coronavirus travel restrictions it called the "greatest challenge" it had ever faced.

The move comes as global travel hub Singapore closed borders to travelers and transiting passengers in a bid to stem spread of the virus.

Shares of the airline, majority owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, were down nearly 9% by 0218 GMT, outstripping a drop of 8% in the benchmark, its biggest fall since October 2008.

The airline industry worldwide is seeking state bail-outs to absorb the shock from the pandemic, as widespread travel curbs have forced many to ground fleets and order thousands of workers on unpaid leave to keep afloat.

"This will result in the grounding of around 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft, out of a total fleet of 147, amid the greatest challenge the SIA Group has faced," it said in a statement.

The company has drawn on its credit lines in the last few days to meet immediate cash flow requirements and is in talks with financial institutions over future funding needs, it added.

Low-cost carrier Scoot will also suspend most of its network, leading to the grounding of 47 of its fleet of 49 aircraft, the airline said.

"It is unclear when the SIA Group can begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty as to when the stringent border controls will be lifted," the airline said.

The cuts are in line with those made by rival Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, which slashed passenger capacity by 96% in April and May.

Singapore Airlines said it was looking to shore up liquidity and reduce expenses, by asking aircraft makers to defer deliveries and adopting salary cuts for management, among other steps.

The airline's cash balance of S$1.57 billion by the end of December 2019 was nearly 19% higher than a year earlier.

Last week, OCBC credit analysts said it would need to seek external financial funding, either from banks or major shareholders.

The airline will focus on protecting jobs, Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong said. The group had more than 26,500 employees in the financial year that ended in March 2019.

The company has engaged the unions in talks on further cost-cutting measures.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed, John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

By Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -2.51% 8.16 End-of-day quote.-1.69%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -6.28% 6.12 End-of-day quote.-5.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIM
11:05pCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Singapore Airlines grounds most of its fleet as coronav..
RE
11:02pCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Singapore Airlines grounds most of its fleet as coronav..
RE
10:48pDomestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tigh..
RE
03/20Steep capacity cut leaves airlines with overhedged jet fuel headache
RE
03/20Airlines face reckoning as government help comes with strings attached
RE
03/20Airlines face reckoning as government help comes with strings attached
RE
03/20CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Airline HK Express to suspend all flight operations Mar..
RE
03/18Blindsided by bear market, stock-pickers struggle to stay relevant
RE
03/18Coronavirus empties airlines' cash drawers, knocks $157 billion off share val..
RE
03/17'SINGLE BIGGEST SHOCK' : Aviation battles coronavirus cash crunch
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 105 B
EBIT 2019 3 021 M
Net income 2019 1 732 M
Debt 2019 65 002 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,94x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 31 746 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,33  HKD
Last Close Price 8,07  HKD
Spread / Highest target 88,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-1.69%4 093
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-63.49%13 611
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.59%12 547
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.51%11 549
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-43.12%10 208
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.43%8 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group