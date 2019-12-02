Cathay Pacific Airways : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee

- 1 -

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

Audit Committee - Terms of Reference

(Amended and restated with effect from 1st December 2019)

Establishment

1. The Audit Committee (the "Committee") was established by the Board (the "Board") of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (the "Company") on 1st October 1998 pursuant to Article 127 of the Company's Articles of Association.

Committee Purpose

2. The Committee is charged with supporting the Board in its responsibility for overseeing the provision of all activities related to financial reporting, internal controls, legal and regulatory compliance and corporate governance within the Company (including its subsidiaries). In particular, it is charged with overseeing the internal audit function and the appointment and activities of the external auditors. Its responsibilities exclude oversight of risk management within the Company: this function is performed by the Board Safety Review

Committee in regard to safety and security risks arising from the Company's flight operations and the Board Risk Committee in relation to all other risks.

Membership

The Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the Non- Executive Directors of the Company, one of whom should be either the

Chairman of the Company's Board Risk Committee (" BRC ") or an Independent Non-Executive Director who is also a member of the BRC. The Committee shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom should be independent. A quorum shall be the Chairman of the Committee (the " Chairman ") and one other member. At least half the members voting on any resolution must be independent. Where the Committee is evenly split, the Chairman shall have a casting vote. The Chairman of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall be an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. A former partner of the Company's existing auditing firm shall be prohibited from acting as a member of the Committee for a period of two years from the date of the person ceasing: to be a partner of the firm; or to have any financial interest in the firm,

whichever is later.