Cathay Pacific Airways : could fly freight-only services on passenger jets after Japan curbs

On Saturday, the carrier cut most of its flights to Japan for the rest of March, after Japan said Chinese and Hong Kong passport holders faced two weeks of quarantine on arrival.

"Although we do expect our passenger belly cargo operations to be impacted, we are currently evaluating how to continue serving our cargo customers to and from Japan," Cathay told freight clients in an update.

"This includes the retention of certain passenger services for cargo carriage only."

