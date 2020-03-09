Log in
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

News 
News

Cathay Pacific Airways : could fly freight-only services on passenger jets after Japan curbs

03/09/2020 | 01:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd may fly only freight to Japan, and no passengers, if it retains some services whose cancellation it announced at the weekend over travel curbs prompted by a coronavirus, the airline said on Monday.

On Saturday, the carrier cut most of its flights to Japan for the rest of March, after Japan said Chinese and Hong Kong passport holders faced two weeks of quarantine on arrival.

"Although we do expect our passenger belly cargo operations to be impacted, we are currently evaluating how to continue serving our cargo customers to and from Japan," Cathay told freight clients in an update.

"This includes the retention of certain passenger services for cargo carriage only."

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

