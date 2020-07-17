Cathay Pacific Airways : flags $1.3 bln first-half loss as travel demand battered

Log in
07/17/2020 | 12:52am EDT

* Will take impairment charges on 16 planes

* Plans to operate 7% of normal schedule in July, 10% in August

* Expects to make tough decisions on future business by Q4

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd expects a first-half net loss of HK$9.9 billion ($1.3 billion), including impairment charges on 16 planes, the airline said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic crushed travel demand.

Earlier, the airline had flagged a "substantial" first-half loss and that it had burned through cash of HK$2.5 billion to HK$3 billion each month since February.

The estimated first-half loss would be Cathay's biggest half-yearly loss in at least a decade and compares to a HK$1.35 billion profit in the first half of 2019, before widespread anti-government protests and the virus decimated demand.

"The landscape of international aviation remains incredibly uncertain with border restrictions and quarantine measures still in place across the globe," Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.

The airline, which last month received a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government, said it planned to operate 7% of normal passenger capacity in July, rising to around 10% in August.

It will take a HK$2.4 billion impairment charge alongside its half-year results that mainly relates to 16 planes that are unlikely to re-enter meaningful service before the 2021 summer season, the company said.

Before the Friday announcement, Cathay was expected to post a HK$12.6 billion full-year loss in 2020, according to the average forecast of 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The airline said it would make tough decisions by the fourth quarter after reviewing all aspects of its business model, including aircraft orders.

It has accepted government employment subsidies that prevent it from cutting Hong Kong-based staff through August.

Cathay said this month it was evaluating whether to send some of its aircraft to less humid locations for storage as it reviews the size of its fleet in light of the fall in demand.

The airline is due to release its first-half results on Aug. 12. ($1=7.7530 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Financials
Sales 2020 51 568 M 6 652 M 6 652 M
Net income 2020 -13 154 M -1 697 M -1 697 M
Net Debt 2020 85 312 M 11 004 M 11 004 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,23x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 24 036 M 3 100 M 3 100 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 34 200
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,89 HKD
Last Close Price 6,11 HKD
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Jiang Cai Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-46.96%3 100
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.39%18 167
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.14%14 462
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.32%13 199
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.30%10 928
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-60.85%10 563
