Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Limited    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cathay Pacific Airways : flags first-half loss of $1.3 billion as travel demand battered

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 12:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd expects a first-half net loss of HK$9.9 billion (£1.03 billion), including impairment charges on 16 planes, the airline said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic crushed travel demand.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd expects a first-half net loss of HK$9.9 billion (£1.03 billion), including impairment charges on 16 planes, the airline said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic crushed travel demand.

Earlier, the airline had flagged a "substantial" first-half loss and that it had burned through cash of HK$2.5 billion to HK$3 billion each month since February.

The first-half loss estimate compares to a profit of HK$1.347 billion profit in the first half of 2019, before widespread anti-government protests and the virus withered demand.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIM
12:52aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : flags $1.3 bln first-half loss as travel demand battere..
RE
12:17aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : flags first-half loss of $1.3 billion as travel demand ..
RE
12:10aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : flags first-half loss of $1.3 bln as travel demand batt..
RE
07/16CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : flags $1.3 billion first-half loss as travel demand bat..
RE
07/15CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 7 new shares @ 4.68 HKD for 11 ex..
FA
07/14CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : board observers designated
AQ
07/06CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Low-cost airline HK Express resuming flights in August
AQ
07/02HSBC : Hong Kong Security Law Jolts International -2-
DJ
07/02Hong Kong Security Law Jolts International Business
DJ
06/19Air freight rates head back to earth as virus-driven boom cools
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 568 M 6 652 M 6 652 M
Net income 2020 -13 154 M -1 697 M -1 697 M
Net Debt 2020 85 312 M 11 004 M 11 004 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,23x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 24 036 M 3 100 M 3 100 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 34 200
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,89 HKD
Last Close Price 6,11 HKD
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Jiang Cai Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-46.96%3 100
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.39%18 167
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.14%14 462
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.32%13 199
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.30%10 928
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-60.85%10 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group