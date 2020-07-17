Cathay Pacific Airways : flags first-half loss of $1.3 bln as travel demand battered

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific
Airways Ltd expects a first-half net loss of HK$9.9
billion ($1.3 billion), including impairment charges on 16
planes, the airline said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic
crushed travel demand.
Earlier, the airline had flagged a "substantial" first-half
loss and that it had burned through cash of HK$2.5 billion to
HK$3 billion each month since February.
The first-half loss estimate compares to a profit of
HK$1.347 billion profit in the first half of 2019, before
widespread anti-government protests and the virus withered
demand.
($1=7.7530 Hong Kong dollars)
