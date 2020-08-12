Cathay Pacific Airways : posts record $1.27 bln H1 loss amid pandemic

* Revenue plunges 48.3% as it slashed flying
* Freight yields up 44.1% due to strong cargo demand
* Reviewing business model with update expected by Q4
SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific
Airways Ltd reported a record HK$9.87 billion ($1.27
billion) first-half loss and said it did not expect a meaningful
recovery in passenger demand for some time due to the
coronavirus pandemic.
The figure was in line with the HK$9.9 billion forecast it
had flagged last month and included HK$2.47 billion of
impairment charges.
Revenue plunged 48.3% to HK$27.7 billion in the six months
ended June 30 as it slashed passenger flying to a barebones
schedule due to lower demand and border restrictions, though it
added more cargo-only flights as freight yields rose 44.1%.
The airline, which received a $5 billion rescue package led
by the Hong Kong government, has so far refrained from
large-scale job cuts but has warned it is reviewing all aspects
of its business model with an update expected by the fourth
quarter.
"Inevitably this will involve rationalisation of future
planned capacity compared to pre-crisis plans, taking into
account the market outlook and cost structure at that time,"
Chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement on Wednesday.
It has rearranged its aircraft order book with Airbus SE
to delay deliveries, is in advanced talks with Boeing
Co to do the same and has begun sending one-third of its
fleet outside Hong Kong for storage in less humid conditions.
The airline said last month that it had reduced its monthly
cash burn to about HK$1.5 billion from between HK$2.5 billion
and HK$3 billion while maintaining a minimal flying schedule.
Cathay is expected to report a full-year loss of around
HK$13.6 billion, according to the average of 13 analysts polled
by Refinitiv before it released its half-year results.
The airline's shares had surged 9.3% on Wednesday ahead of
the earnings announcement, which was made while trading was
suspended for the market's lunch break.
"It is laggard buying on some traditional economy stocks,"
Steven Leung, a sales director at UOB Kay Hian, said of the
rise.
($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; additional reporting by Donny Kwok
in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)