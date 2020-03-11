Log in
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/10
9.87 HKD   +0.92%
12:44aCathay Pacific warns of substantial first half loss, slashes more capacity
RE
12:43aCathay Pacific warns of substantial H1 loss, slashes more capacity
RE
12:05aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results
PU
Cathay Pacific warns of substantial first half loss, slashes more capacity

03/11/2020 | 12:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday it expects to report a substantial loss in the first half of this year and slash more capacity as the coronavirus outbreak erodes travel demand, after posting a drop in 2019 earnings.

It posted a net profit of HK$1.69 billion (168.80 million pounds) for the year ended December 2019, down 28% from a HK$2.35 billion profit in 2018. That was in line with an average estimate of HK$1.63 billion from 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Cathay's performance in the second half of 2019 was hit by widespread, sometimes violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong. It also faced mounting Chinese scrutiny after some staff supported the demonstrations.

The airline is now grappling with a fresh crisis due to the coronavirus and said it has slashed capacity across its network by 65% in March and April, up from earlier plans for a 40% cut, as travel demand has been hit globally.

The airline said that at the end of February, planes were flying half-full despite capacity cuts of 30% and air fares had also fallen significantly compared to the prior year.

"Travel demand has dropped substantially and we have taken a number of short-term measures in response," Cathay Chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement.

"These have included a sharp reduction of capacity in our passenger network. Despite these measures we expect to incur a substantial loss for the first half of 2020."

Cathay said it had unrestricted liquidity of HK$20 billion and it expected to remain a going concern given the availability of sources of funds and cost-cutting measures such as asking all staff to take three weeks of unpaid leave.

Its major shareholders include Swire Pacific Ltd, Air China Ltd and Qatar Airways.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED 1.01% 8.04 End-of-day quote.-20.43%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.92% 9.87 End-of-day quote.1.02%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 0.00% 65 End-of-day quote.0.78%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 105 B
EBIT 2019 3 578 M
Net income 2019 1 732 M
Debt 2019 65 002 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
P/E ratio 2020 39,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 38 827 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,53  HKD
Last Close Price 9,87  HKD
Spread / Highest target 77,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED1.02%4 950
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-22.25%27 744
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.02%15 014
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.45%13 920
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.39%11 607
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-40.33%11 599
