Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Limited    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Cathay Pacific's brand merger hits roadblock from China's aviation regulator, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Dragon Airbus A330 descends before landing at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong

By Jamie Freed

China's aviation regulator may make it difficult for Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd to merge regional arm Cathay Dragon into its main brand because of infractions during last year's pro-democracy protests, two sources said.

The airline is looking to cut costs, streamline marketing and consolidate pilot contracts around Cathay Pacific and low-cost arm HK Express, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Rival Singapore Airlines Ltd is doing the same with regional arm SilkAir and budget arm Scoot.

But the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) would view such a move as an expansion and could block Cathay from keeping access to 20 mainland routes flown only by Dragon.

The Cathay Pacific brand flies only to Beijing and Shanghai, while Dragon destinations include smaller cities like Fuzhou and Nanjing.

China's aviation regulator stepped up inspections of Cathay planes last fall after warning the airline that staff participating in anti-government protests in Hong Kong would no longer be allowed to fly to mainland destinations or even in Chinese airspace.

During that period, Cathay's chief executive resigned and the brand received enough demerit points for minor infractions under the strict CAAC system that the regulator can deny an application to add mainland destinations and aircraft, including Dragon's, three sources said.

The six demerits received, according to two of the sources, mean it could take a year from the date of the most recent one, near the end of last year, to be allowed to expand, CAAC demerit rules posted online say.

Cathay, which is doing a strategic review amid the collapse in demand related to the coronavirus, declined to comment on its plans for Dragon, its demerit points and its talks with the CAAC.

"Given the very dynamic situation we are currently in, we are not taking anything off the table and we can't rule out anything to ensure our airline business will come out from the crisis stronger and more competitive," the company said in a statement.

The CAAC did not respond to a request for comment.

The regulatory pushback has contributed to weeks of delays in Cathay's plans to meet with its pilot's union to discuss structural changes it first flagged to them in a letter on April 22, the sources said.

A meeting has been tentatively set for June 10, one of the sources said. The union declined to comment.

The airline is considering moves such as moving veteran pilots to cheaper contracts as it looks to cut costs, the sources said.

The removal of the Dragon brand would mean some of those pilots move to Cathay Pacific and others to HK Express, the sources said, with early retirement offers and layoffs also possible.

Dragon has a fleet of 25 Airbus SE A330 widebodies and 23 A320 family narrowbodies.

Cathay has already said it will shift 16 new A321neos for Dragon to HK Express, which operates only narrowbodies and has only one destination on the mainland, Ningbo.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; additional reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -0.22% 4.64 End-of-day quote.-41.34%
AIRBUS SE 8.51% 58.64 Real-time Quote.-55.06%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.73% 7.97 End-of-day quote.-30.82%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -0.27% 3.63 End-of-day quote.-59.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIM
05/25EXCLUSIVE : Cathay Pacific's brand merger hits roadblock from China's aviation r..
RE
05/15Korean Air swings to loss in first quarter on virus impact, but cargo sales u..
RE
05/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/15Cathay Pacific loses money, flags 'very bleak' outlook
RE
05/15Cathay Pacific loses money, flags 'very bleak' outlook
RE
05/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/15Singapore Airlines cuts capital spending estimate by at least 12% amid virus ..
RE
05/13Qatar Airways in talks to defer Airbus, Boeing orders -SCMP
RE
04/17Cathay Pacific to lay off overseas cabin crew, furlough pilots
RE
04/03Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 66 275 M
EBIT 2020 -6 548 M
Net income 2020 -8 588 M
Debt 2020 91 941 M
Yield 2020 0,13%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,64x
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
EV / Sales2021 1,25x
Capitalization 31 353 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,04 HKD
Last Close Price 7,97 HKD
Spread / Highest target 90,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Jiang Cai Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-30.82%4 113
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.20%14 413
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.76%12 637
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.34%11 735
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.78%8 149
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-38.93%7 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group