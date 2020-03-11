Log in
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
Virus to push Cathay Pacific into first half loss, prompt more capacity cuts

03/11/2020 | 01:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it would slash more capacity and report a substantial loss in the first half of this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that it would keep taking plane deliveries in hopes of an upturn.

The carrier has been at the forefront of a global slump in travel demand due to the epidemic, compounding a hit it took in the second half of 2019 from widespread, sometimes violent anti-government protests in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.

"Travel demand has dropped substantially and we have taken a number of short-term measures in response. These have included a sharp reduction of capacity in our passenger network," Cathay Chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement.

"Despite these measures we expect to incur a substantial loss for the first half of 2020," he added, as the airline also unveiled a 28% drop in 2019 earnings to HK$1.69 billion (168.80 million pounds), in line with market expectations.

Cathay said it has slashed capacity across its network by 65% in March and April, versus earlier plans for a 40% cut, as the virus takes a further toll on passenger demand.

At the end of February, planes were flying half-full despite capacity cuts of 30% and air fares had also fallen significantly compared to the prior year, Cathay said.

It flagged that substantial passenger capacity and frequency reductions were likely for May too as it continues to monitor and match market demand, adding it was "difficult to predict when these conditions will improve".

The flu-like coronavirus, which can be transmitted from person to person, originated in China late last year and spread to more than 60 countries since then. It has infected over 100,000 people and killed more than 4,000 globally.

"Considering significantly deteriorating circumstances overseas as a result of COVID-19, we did anticipate ramped up capacity cuts moving into Q2," BOCOM International analyst Luya You said. The rapidly accelerating global outbreak is dashing hopes of a sharp rebound in demand, the analyst added.

PLANE DELIVERIES

Cathay did not announce any job cuts on Wednesday and said it was cautiously optimistic about the air cargo market, where rates have risen sharply in recent weeks.

"We continue to take delivery of new aircraft in 2020 and, with the hope that the environment will improve, we will retain the flexibility to add back capacity to the market as soon as we are able to," Chairman Healy said in the statement.

"Our plan to take delivery of 70 new and more fuel-efficient aircraft by 2024 remains unchanged."

Cathay said it had unrestricted liquidity of HK$20 billion and it expected to remain a going concern given the availability of sources of funds and its cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze, a request for three weeks unpaid leave for all staff and stopping non-essential spending.

Its major shareholders include Swire Pacific Ltd, Air China Ltd and Qatar Airways.

By Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED 1.01% 8.04 End-of-day quote.-20.43%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.92% 9.87 End-of-day quote.1.02%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 0.00% 65 End-of-day quote.0.78%
