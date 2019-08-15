Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd    0293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD

(0293)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cathay Pacific Airways : China says crew information submitted by Cathay Pacific meets requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 12:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific self check-in machine is displayed at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that identification information submitted so far by Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd for its crew meets requirements.

The airline became embroiled in crosswinds between Beijing and pro-democracy groups in the Asian financial hub after some of its employees took part in the Hong Kong protests.

On Friday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ordered Cathay to provide identification information for its crew on mainland-bound flights and those using Chinese airspace, which include many flights to Europe and North America.

"Cathay Pacific submitted the identification information for its crew members on flights to and over mainland on time. After review, the identification information for its crew meets the requirements laid out in the safety warning," Gu Xiaohong, an official with the CAAC told a monthly briefing.

Crew members that have not gained the authority's approval will not be allowed into its airspace, including on flights bound for other destinations.

Cathay said in a statement that it had submitted a report to CAAC on extra steps it was taking as was required. "We strictly abide by the rules and regulations of all regulators that have jurisdiction over us," the airline said.

Cathay shares were trading up 4.7% at 0300 GMT, the second day of gains following earlier falls to 10-year lows.

On Wednesday, Cathay terminated the employment of two pilots over their involvement in protests in Hong Kong, after being ordered by the CAAC to suspend personnel who had engaged in illegal protests.

Cathay and its top shareholder and manager, Swire Pacific Ltd, placed advertisements on Wednesday in the Hong Kong Economic Journal in support of the Hong Kong government and its efforts to restore law and order.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD 2.83% 9.82 End-of-day quote.-11.53%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 3.85% 78.25 End-of-day quote.-5.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
12:11aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : China says crew information submitted by Cathay Pacific..
RE
12:05aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : China says crew information submitted by Cathay Pacific..
RE
08/14CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : says has fired two pilots over Hong Kong protests
RE
08/14THE LATEST : Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific fires 2 pilots
AQ
08/13Hong Kong's Cathay shares jump 7.4% at open after slump this week
RE
08/13CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : manager Swire vows support for China; shares plumb 10-y..
RE
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Hong Kong Unrest Fuels Investor Conc..
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Hong Kong Unrest Fuels Investor Conc..
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall Amid Unrest in Hong Kong
DJ
08/12Cathay Pacific shares slump after China cracks down on staff protests
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 5 079 M
Net income 2019 3 470 M
Debt 2019 73 853 M
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,25x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 38 630 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,47  HKD
Last Close Price 9,82  HKD
Spread / Highest target 78,2%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Hogg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Slosar Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes Director, COO & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD-11.53%4 788
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.92%38 117
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.99%21 725
AIR CHINA LTD.2.62%14 795
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.57%11 412
ANA HOLDINGS INC (ADR)0.00%11 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group