Cathay Pacific Airways : December 2018 Traffic Figures

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 國泰航空有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 293)

December 2018 Traffic Figures

15 January 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CATHAY PACIFIC RELEASES COMBINED TRAFFIC FIGURES

FOR DECEMBER 2018

Cathay Pacific Group today released combined Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon traffic figures for December 2018 that show an increase in the number of passengers carried and a drop in cargo and mail uplifted compared to the same month in 2017.

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 3,105,829 passengers last month, an increase of 1.8% compared to December 2017. The passenger load factor decreased 0.8 percentage points to 83.8%, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs), increased by 5.8%. For 2018 as a whole, the number of passengers carried grew by 1.9% while capacity increased by 3.5%.

The two airlines carried 182,863 tonnes of cargo and mail last month, a decrease of 4.9% compared to the same month last year. The cargo and mail load factor fell by 4.2 percentage points to 67.7%. Capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometres (AFTKs), remained unchanged while cargo and mail revenue freight tonne kilometres (RFTKs) decreased by 5.9%. For 2018 as a whole, the tonnage rose by 4.7% against a 2.6% increase in capacity and a 4.2% increase in RFTKs.

Cathay Pacific Director Commercial and Cargo Ronald Lam said: "Business Class demand remained strong during December, with premium leisure traffic over the holiday period being a key driver. We also saw improved yield in Economy Class, especially on our popular regional routes to Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines.

"Turning to cargo, we finished the year-end peak with strong movements of cargo in the weeks leading up to Christmas and demand slowed down towards the end of the month. Uncertainty remains in the coming months regarding the trade situation between China and the United States."

The full December figures are on the next page.

CATHAY PACIFIC / CATHAY DRAGON COMBINED TRAFFIC DEC 2018 % Change VS DEC 2017 Cumulative DEC 2018 % Change VS YTD17 RPK (000) - Mainland China 708,490 -2.6% 9,217,504 1.8% - North East Asia 1,468,470 5.5% 16,220,604 2.3% - South East Asia 1,598,533 2.2% 17,398,104 1.3% - South Asia, Middle East & Africa 988,420 11.2% 9,888,033 1.4% - South West Pacific 1,662,128 3.7% 15,378,352 1.6% - North America 3,006,175 3.2% 34,859,037 1.5% - Europe 2,288,639 9.6% 27,668,110 9.2% RPK Total (000) 11,720,855 4.9% 130,629,744 3.1% Passengers carried 3,105,829 1.8% 35,468,218 1.9% Cargo and mail revenue tonne km (000) 1,038,623 -5.9% 12,122,799 4.2% Cargo and mail carried (000kg) 182,863 -4.9% 2,151,974 4.7% Number of flights 7,135 2.2% 81,711 1.8%

CATHAY PACIFIC / CATHAY DRAGON COMBINED CAPACITY DEC 2018 % Change VS DEC 2017 Cumulative DEC 2018 % Change VS YTD17 ASK (000) - Mainland China 973,047 -2.9% 11,838,914 0.2% - North East Asia 1,767,384 8.3% 19,693,748 3.9% - South East Asia 1,858,476 2.5% 20,919,246 2.8% - South Asia, Middle East & Africa 1,190,365 13.3% 12,017,776 1.8% - South West Pacific 1,891,869 1.8% 18,494,485 3.5% - North America 3,566,698 5.2% 40,307,980 -0.2% - Europe 2,730,830 10.8% 32,089,870 10.8% ASK Total (000) 13,978,669 5.8% 155,362,019 3.5% Passenger load factor 83.8% -0.8pt 84.1% -0.3pt Available cargo/mail tonne km (000) 1,534,617 -0.0% 17,615,939 2.6% Cargo and mail load factor 67.7% -4.2pt 68.8% 1.0pt ATK (000) 2,863,609 2.6% 32,387,156 3.0%

Glossary

Terms:

Available seat kilometres ("ASK")

Passenger seat capacity, measured in seats available for the carriage of passengers on each sector multiplied by the sector distance.

Available tonne kilometres ("ATK")

Overall capacity measured in tonnes available for the carriage of passengers, excess baggage, cargo and mail on each sector multiplied by the sector distance.

Available cargo/mail tonne kilometres

Cargo capacity measured in tonnes available for the carriage of cargo and mail on each sector multiplied by the sector distance.

Revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")

Number of passengers carried on each sector multiplied by the sector distance.

Cargo and Mail revenue tonne kilometres

Traffic volume, measured in load tonnes from the carriage of cargo and mail on each sector multiplied by the sector distance.

Ratio:

Revenue passenger kilometres/

Cargo and mail revenue tonne kilometres

Passenger/Cargo and mail load factor = ----------------------------------------------------

Available seat kilometres/

Available cargo and mail tonne kilometres