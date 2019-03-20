Cathay Pacific Airways : February 2019 Traffic Figures

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 國泰航空有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 293)

February 2019 Traffic Figures

20 March 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CATHAY PACIFIC RELEASES COMBINED TRAFFIC FIGURES

FOR FEBRUARY 2019

Cathay Pacific Group today released combined Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon traffic figures for February 2019 that show an increase in the number of passengers carried and a drop in cargo and mail uplifted compared to the same month in 2018.

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2,833,534 passengers last month - an increase of 1.0% compared to February 2018. The passenger load factor decreased 2.4 percentage points to 81.7%, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs), increased by 5.9%. In the first two months of 2019, the number of passenger carried grew by 4.3% while capacity increased by 6.5%.

The two airlines carried 131,320 tonnes of cargo and mail last month, a decrease of 9.9% compared to the same month last year. The cargo and mail load factor fell by 5.0 percentage points to 60.7%. Capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometres (AFTKs), decreased by 1.8% while cargo and mail revenue freight tonne kilometres (RFTKs) dropped by 9.3%. In the first two months of 2019, the tonnage fell by 6.4% against a 0.4% dip in capacity and a 7.1% decrease in RFTKs.

Cathay Pacific Director Commercial and Cargo Ronald Lam said: "It is important to highlight that the early Chinese New Year holiday resulted in distortion in both passenger and cargo revenue growth for January and February.

"The holiday was characterised by strong demand and yield growth on short-haul routes in Asia, but overall passenger volumes softened sharply in the weeks after, especially in Economy Class. As a result, revenue growth was not able to keep up with capacity increases in February.

"It was a similar story with cargo with slower demand pick-up after the holiday when compared with last year, especially out of mainland China and Hong Kong. We did however see good growth from Southeast Asia markets. We reduced some freighter capacity in February to match demand better."

The full February figures are on the next page.

CATHAY PACIFIC / CATHAY DRAGON COMBINED TRAFFIC FEB 2019 % Change VS FEB 2018 Cumulative FEB 2019 % Change YTD RPK (000) - Mainland China 736,360 -7.2% 1,505,481 -0.5% - North East Asia 1,355,848 2.9% 2,779,856 5.4% - South East Asia 1,367,463 3.2% 2,887,360 4.7% - South Asia, Middle East & Africa 806,551 11.0% 1,821,285 14.1% - South West Pacific 1,457,708 5.5% 3,069,396 4.4% - North America 2,582,178 2.4% 5,909,907 7.4% - Europe 2,007,947 2.4% 4,394,222 7.5% RPK Total (000) 10,314,055 2.9% 22,367,507 6.3% Passengers carried 2,833,534 1.0% 5,960,971 4.3% Cargo and mail revenue tonne km (000) 750,152 -9.3% 1,654,160 -7.1% Cargo and mail carried (000kg) 131,320 -9.9% 298,055 -6.4% Number of flights 6,378 0.9% 13,401 1.5%

CATHAY PACIFIC / CATHAY DRAGON COMBINED CAPACITY FEB 2019 % Change VS FEB 2018 Cumulative FEB 2019 % Change YTD ASK (000) - Mainland China 905,099 -2.5% 1,920,625 -0.9% - North East Asia 1,671,620 3.5% 3,379,007 4.8% - South East Asia 1,648,716 4.6% 3,448,867 4.5% - South Asia, Middle East & Africa 1,036,237 11.7% 2,239,966 13.7% - South West Pacific 1,685,442 0.4% 3,574,116 1.3% - North America 3,170,510 8.7% 6,824,314 8.6% - Europe 2,510,811 10.0% 5,245,728 10.4% ASK Total (000) 12,628,435 5.9% 26,632,623 6.5% Passenger load factor 81.7% -2.4pt 84.0% -0.1pt Available cargo/mail tonne km (000) 1,235,247 -1.8% 2,703,799 -0.4% Cargo and mail load factor 60.7% -5.0pt 61.2% -4.4pt ATK (000) 2,435,789 1.8% 5,235,989 2.8%

