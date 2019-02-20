Cathay Pacific Airways : January 2019 Traffic Figures

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 國泰航空有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 293)

January 2019 Traffic Figures

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of Cathay Pacific are:

Executive Directors: John Slosar (Chairman), Rupert Hogg, Gregory Hughes, Paul Loo, Martin Murray;

Non-Executive Directors: Cai Jianjiang, Ivan Chu, Michelle Low, Song Zhiyong, Merlin Swire, Samuel Swire, Xiao Feng, Zhao Xiaohang;

Independent Non-Executive Directors: Bernard Chan, John Harrison, Irene Lee and Andrew Tung.

By Order of the Board

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited David Fu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20th February 2019

20 February 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CATHAY PACIFIC RELEASES COMBINED TRAFFIC FIGURES

FOR JANUARY 2019

Cathay Pacific Group today released combined Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon traffic figures for January 2019 that show an increase in the number of passengers carried and a decrease in cargo and mail uplifted compared to the same month in 2018.

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 3,127,437 passengers last month, an increase of 7.4% compared to January 2018. The passenger load factor increased 1.9 percentage points to 86.1%, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs), increased by 7.1%.

The two airlines carried 166,735 tonnes of cargo and mail last month, a decrease of 3.4% compared to the same month last year. The cargo and mail load factor fell by 3.8 percentage points to 61.6%. Capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometres (AFTKs), was increased by 0.8% while cargo and mail revenue freight tonne kilometres (RFTKs) decreased by 5.2%.

Cathay Pacific Director Commercial and Cargo Ronald Lam said: "Chinese New Year this year was earlier than last, leading to a slight distortion in both passenger and cargo revenue for January and February.

"Passenger revenue performed well with positive year-on-year growth in terms of load factor and yield. The robust Business Class demand of late 2018 continued into January, while we also saw improved volumes in Economy Class, driven by pre-Chinese New Year traffic from Hong Kong and mainland China. Our new route to Tokushima enjoyed a strong start to the month.

"Cargo uplift gradually picked up before Chinese New Year but the pre-holiday rush was not as strong as last year. As a result, our cargo revenue recorded small negative year-on-year growth in January. Some short-term capacity rationalisation was made to better match demand."

The full January figures are on the next page.

CATHAY PACIFIC / CATHAY DRAGON COMBINED TRAFFIC JAN 2019 % Change VS JAN 2018 Cumulative JAN 2019 % Change YTD RPK (000) - Mainland China 769,121 7.0% 769,121 7.0% - North East Asia 1,424,008 7.9% 1,424,008 7.9% - South East Asia 1,519,896 6.0% 1,519,896 6.0% - South Asia, Middle East & Africa 1,014,734 16.6% 1,014,734 16.6% - South West Pacific 1,611,688 3.3% 1,611,688 3.3% - North America 3,327,729 11.6% 3,327,729 11.6% - Europe 2,386,276 12.3% 2,386,276 12.3% RPK Total (000) 12,053,452 9.5% 12,053,452 9.5% Passengers carried 3,127,437 7.4% 3,127,437 7.4% Cargo and mail revenue tonne km (000) 904,008 -5.2% 904,008 -5.2% Cargo and mail carried (000kg) 166,735 -3.4% 166,735 -3.4% Number of flights 7,023 2.1% 7,023 2.1%

CATHAY PACIFIC / CATHAY DRAGON COMBINED CAPACITY JAN 2019 % Change VS JAN 2018 Cumulative JAN 2019 % Change YTD ASK (000) - Mainland China 1,015,526 0.6% 1,015,526 0.6% - North East Asia 1,707,387 6.1% 1,707,387 6.1% - South East Asia 1,800,151 4.5% 1,800,151 4.5% - South Asia, Middle East & Africa 1,203,730 15.5% 1,203,730 15.5% - South West Pacific 1,888,674 2.2% 1,888,674 2.2% - North America 3,653,803 8.4% 3,653,803 8.4% - Europe 2,734,916 10.8% 2,734,916 10.8% ASK Total (000) 14,004,187 7.1% 14,004,187 7.1% Passenger load factor 86.1% 1.9pt 86.1% 1.9pt Available cargo/mail tonne km (000) 1,468,551 0.8% 1,468,551 0.8% Cargo and mail load factor 61.6% -3.8pt 61.6% -3.8pt ATK (000) 2,800,200 3.7% 2,800,200 3.7%

Glossary

Terms:

Available seat kilometres ("ASK")

Passenger seat capacity, measured in seats available for the carriage of passengers on each sector multiplied by the sector distance.

Available tonne kilometres ("ATK")

Overall capacity measured in tonnes available for the carriage of passengers, excess baggage, cargo and mail on each sector multiplied by the sector distance.

Available cargo/mail tonne kilometres

Cargo capacity measured in tonnes available for the carriage of cargo and mail on each sector multiplied by the sector distance.

Revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")

Number of passengers carried on each sector multiplied by the sector distance.

Cargo and Mail revenue tonne kilometres

Traffic volume, measured in load tonnes from the carriage of cargo and mail on each sector multiplied by the sector distance.

Ratio:

Revenue passenger kilometres/

Cargo and mail revenue tonne kilometres

Passenger/Cargo and mail load factor = ----------------------------------------------------

Available seat kilometres/

Available cargo and mail tonne kilometres