Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd    0293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD (0293)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cathay Pacific Airways : Kansai International Airport (Osaka) Closure – Flight Disruption Updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:07am CEST

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - Cathay Pacific flight services into and out of Osaka continue to be affected by the closure of Kansai International Airport (KIX). As the re-opening time of the airport remains uncertain, Cathay Pacific has cancelled all services to and from Osaka up to and including 10 September. We continue to closely monitor developments.

Cathay Pacific General Manager Airport Service Delivery Patrick Yu said: 'We will be operating an additional flight to and from Nagoya tomorrow (6 September) to meet customer demand. We are also using larger aircraft on flights to and from both Nagoya and Tokyo Narita whenever we can to provide more choice and additional seats for customers.

'The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority and we sincerely appreciate our customers' patience and understanding at this time.'

Cathay Pacific will waive rebooking, rerouting and refunding fees for all tickets issued worldwide (irrespective of fare type) on or before 4 September for travel with Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon confirmed bookings arriving to and departing from Osaka (KIX) between 4 September and 12 September 2018.

For more details:

Special ticketing guidelines for Osaka.

Passengers are strongly advised to check the latest flight information on the airline's website, www.cathaypacific.com, before departing for the airport. To ensure customers receive the latest flight status updates via SMS or email, they are advised to update their contact details in Manage Booking at our website.

Disclaimer

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 09:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
11:07aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Kansai International Airport (Osaka) Closure – Fl..
PU
09/05CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/03CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Terrific Tokushima makes it 10!
PU
08/30Air China plans to sell cargo stake, first-half profit rises
RE
08/24CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Li..
PU
08/17CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : group releases combined traffic figures for July 2018
PU
08/17CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : July 2018 Traffic Figures
PU
08/09CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Jefferies cuts Cathay Pacific to HK$15.4
AQ
08/09Swire Pacific's First-Half Net Profit Up 11%
DJ
08/08CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 1H net loss narrows to HK$263m; div HK10 cts
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Air China to sell cargo unit stake 
08/27QANTAS : Benefiting From The Growth In Asia Pacific 
08/08Cathay Pacific Airways, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/22Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 108 B
EBIT 2018 2 153 M
Net income 2018 862 M
Debt 2018 64 951 M
Yield 2018 0,82%
P/E ratio 2018 46,76
P/E ratio 2019 12,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 46 262 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Hogg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Slosar Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes Director, COO & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD-3.45%5 894
DELTA AIR LINES5.14%40 429
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC31.01%23 831
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.11%18 697
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.88%18 172
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.39%15 234
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.