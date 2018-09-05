Cathay Pacific Airways : Kansai International Airport (Osaka) Closure – Flight Disruption Updates

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - Cathay Pacific flight services into and out of Osaka continue to be affected by the closure of Kansai International Airport (KIX). As the re-opening time of the airport remains uncertain, Cathay Pacific has cancelled all services to and from Osaka up to and including 10 September. We continue to closely monitor developments.

Cathay Pacific General Manager Airport Service Delivery Patrick Yu said: 'We will be operating an additional flight to and from Nagoya tomorrow (6 September) to meet customer demand. We are also using larger aircraft on flights to and from both Nagoya and Tokyo Narita whenever we can to provide more choice and additional seats for customers.

'The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority and we sincerely appreciate our customers' patience and understanding at this time.'

Cathay Pacific will waive rebooking, rerouting and refunding fees for all tickets issued worldwide (irrespective of fare type) on or before 4 September for travel with Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon confirmed bookings arriving to and departing from Osaka (KIX) between 4 September and 12 September 2018.

For more details:

Special ticketing guidelines for Osaka.

Passengers are strongly advised to check the latest flight information on the airline's website, www.cathaypacific.com, before departing for the airport. To ensure customers receive the latest flight status updates via SMS or email, they are advised to update their contact details in Manage Booking at our website.