Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd    0293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD (0293)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cathay Pacific Airways : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited – Cathay Pacific MTN Financing Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 11:27am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

CATHAY PACIFIC MTN FINANCING LIMITED

(incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 293)

U.S.$2,000,000,000

MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

Arranger

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the US$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") (under which notes may be issued by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) and to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as extended by the Securities and Futures (Professional Investor) Rules (Cap. 571D of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only for 12 months after 24 August 2018, as described in the Offering Circular dated 24 August 2018 prepared in respect of the Programme. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on 27 August 2018.

24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of Cathay Pacific MTN Financing Limited are: M.J. Murray, S.C. Pelling, A.P. Kinloch, Verita Limited, Integra Limited and Reid Services Limited; the Directors of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited are: Executive Directors: John Slosar (Chairman), Rupert Hogg, Gregory Hughes, Paul Loo and Martin Murray; Non-Executive Directors: Cai Jianjiang, Ivan Chu, Michelle Low, Song Zhiyong, Merlin Swire, Samuel Swire, Xiao Feng and Zhao Xiaohang; and Independent Non-Executive Directors: John Harrison, Irene Lee, Andrew Tung and Peter Wong.

Disclaimer

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
11:27aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Li..
PU
08/17CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : group releases combined traffic figures for July 2018
PU
08/17CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : July 2018 Traffic Figures
PU
08/09CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Jefferies cuts Cathay Pacific to HK$15.4
AQ
08/09Swire Pacific's First-Half Net Profit Up 11%
DJ
08/08CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 1H net loss narrows to HK$263m; div HK10 cts
AQ
08/06Aimia's largest shareholder backs co on Aeroplan loyalty sale
RE
08/06CHINA AIRLINES : Flights diverted to prov'l airports due to bad weather in Manil..
AQ
08/03Aimia stock soars 12 percent after rejecting Air Canada bid; strikes new deal
RE
08/03CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD : half-yearly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Cathay Pacific Airways, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/22Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
2017Select global airline stocks fall back 
2017Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 108 B
EBIT 2018 2 206 M
Net income 2018 862 M
Debt 2018 64 951 M
Yield 2018 0,80%
P/E ratio 2018 47,87
P/E ratio 2019 12,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 47 363 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Hogg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Slosar Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes Director, COO & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD-1.15%6 034
DELTA AIR LINES1.68%39 821
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC25.73%23 351
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP8.02%18 135
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.44%17 818
AIR CHINA LTD.-39.85%15 092
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.