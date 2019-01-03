Log in
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD (0293)

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD (0293)
Cathay Pacific Airways : makes good on first-class ticket blunder

01/03/2019 | 03:31am CET
A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways said it would guarantee thousands of first and business-class flights sold at huge discounts after a ticketing error, calling the mistake a surprise special on New Years Day.

The Hong Kong based carrier acknowledged the error on its twitter feed on Wednesday, stating "we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued. Hope this will make your 2019 special too!"

The tickets are for flights from Vietnam to New York on Cathay Pacific for around $675 return instead of about $16,000 normally.

With the hashtags "Promisemadepromisekept" and "lessonlearnt" the carrier said it would maintain the economy fares.

The fares were not available on Cathay's website on Thursday.

Online flight blogs and forums have been active with discussion on the deals since the error, with posts wagering on whether Cathay would honour the ticket fares.

Flyer Talk Evangelist wrote "Nobody here has noticed the hot mistake fare? ... Has been going on for hours. Wanna bet on the odd CX would honour this?"

The ticketing error caps a tough year for Cathay. The carrier has come under mounting criticism after it said in October that about 9.4 million passengers' personal data had been accessed without authorisation, seven months after it became aware of the breach.

The airline said it has spent over HK$1 billion ($127.7 million) on IT infrastructure and security over the past three years.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 108 B
EBIT 2018 2 216 M
Net income 2018 930 M
Debt 2018 65 117 M
Yield 2018 0,96%
P/E ratio 2018 50,45
P/E ratio 2019 11,19
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 43 823 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 14,0  HKD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Hogg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Slosar Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes Director, COO & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD0.18%5 593
DELTA AIR LINES0.00%34 212
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 813
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-5.07%15 666
AIR CHINA LTD.0.00%15 100
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.15%14 000
