Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd    0293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD (0293)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cathay Pacific Airways : offers special discounts for senior citizens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 05:08am CEST

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - From today until 30 November 2018, Hong Kong and Macau residents aged 65 and over will enjoy a 25% discount on all flights departing between 1 November 2018 to 31 March 2019. The discount applies to Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class tickets to selected Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's destinations* worldwide.

As Hong Kong's home airlines, we understand the importance of spending quality time with family and loved ones. Therefore, the promotion not only celebrates the contribution that our elder residents have made to our home, it will also apply to up to three accompanying adults who can enjoy a 10% discount when they travel with a senior citizen.

For full terms and conditions of the promotion, please visit our website - www.cathaypacific.com

*except Indonesia, Canada and Japan (subject to government approvals)

Disclaimer

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 03:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
05:08aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : offers special discounts for senior citizens
PU
10/05CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : gives you more, more, more …
PU
10/02CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : celebrates 25 years in Sri Lanka with flash sale
AQ
09/27CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Northam welcomes Cathay Pacific to Dulles International..
AQ
09/26CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Dulles International Celebrates New Cathay Pacific Serv..
AQ
09/18CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : August 2018 Traffic Figures
PU
09/18CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : group releases combined traffic figures for August 2018
PU
09/17CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Boeing to donate world’s 1st 777 to aviation muse..
PU
09/16CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Typhoon Mangkhut grounds Taiwan flights
AQ
09/13CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to resume partial service to / from Osaka from 14 Septe..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Air China to sell cargo unit stake 
08/27QANTAS : Benefiting From The Growth In Asia Pacific 
08/08Cathay Pacific Airways, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/22Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 108 B
EBIT 2018 2 153 M
Net income 2018 717 M
Debt 2018 65 090 M
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 50,27
P/E ratio 2019 11,58
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 44 059 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,3  HKD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Hogg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Slosar Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes Director, COO & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD-7.06%5 626
DELTA AIR LINES-9.18%36 046
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.82%22 812
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-6.67%15 819
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.65%15 638
AIR CHINA LTD.-39.45%14 691
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.