Cathay Pacific Airways : offers special discounts for senior citizens

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - From today until 30 November 2018, Hong Kong and Macau residents aged 65 and over will enjoy a 25% discount on all flights departing between 1 November 2018 to 31 March 2019. The discount applies to Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class tickets to selected Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's destinations* worldwide.

As Hong Kong's home airlines, we understand the importance of spending quality time with family and loved ones. Therefore, the promotion not only celebrates the contribution that our elder residents have made to our home, it will also apply to up to three accompanying adults who can enjoy a 10% discount when they travel with a senior citizen.

For full terms and conditions of the promotion, please visit our website - www.cathaypacific.com

*except Indonesia, Canada and Japan (subject to government approvals)