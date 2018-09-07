Cathay Pacific Airways : provides special fares to non-Cathay passengers to return to Hong Kong from Nagoya

Friday, September 7, 2018 - Please be advised that Cathay Pacific has been operating additional flights to and from Nagoya from 6 September to facilitate the return of our customers affected by the closure of Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan.

We have been advised by the Japanese authorities that our application for additional flights to/from Nagoya on 8 and 9 September has been approved.

We understand that many other people from Hong Kong are currently in Japan and are eager to return home. We have been offering a special fare of JPY25,000 (all-inclusive) to other customers currently holding non-Cathay tickets departing from Osaka to take our Nagoya flights.

For customers' convenience, they are advised to reach us via social media channels, including Facebook (@cathaypacifichk) and Twitter (@cathaypacific) for booking. Alternatively, our Global Contact Centre remains at their service.

While seats are limited, we will endeavour to help as many affected passengers as possible, especially those who are returning home to Hong Kong.