CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD

(0293)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/19
12.1 HKD   +0.83%
12:44aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Profit Alert
PU
12:12aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : sees 2018 profit beating expectations, shares surge
RE
01/15Qatar Airways CEO - not interested in Jet Airways as backed by 'enemy' state
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Cathay Pacific Airways : sees 2018 profit beating expectations, shares surge

02/20/2019 | 12:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane of Cathay Pacific Airways parks at the airport in Colomiers near Toulouse, France

(Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it expected to swing to an annual profit of about HK$2.3 billion ($293.05 million) for 2018, more than double analyst estimates, as it undertakes a turnaround plan.

Shares surged by as much as 6.6 percent to their highest level since June 2018 after the market reopened for the post-lunch session.

Before the announcement, 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv I/B/E/S had on average expected the airline to report a profit of HK$1.1 billion for 2018, up from a HK$1.25 billion loss in 2017, as out-of-the-money fuel hedges rolled off.

The airline said in a statement that its passenger business had benefited from capacity growth and improved revenue management, with average airfare prices up despite competitive pressures.

Cathay, which relies on cargo for about a quarter of its revenue, said the freight business was also strong, with rates up and volumes higher.

The airline last year said U.S.-China trade tensions had not hurt its business but it was keeping a close eye on the situation in case trading volumes shifted.

Cathay and Singapore Airlines Ltd are both pursuing turnaround plans designed to cut costs and boost revenue to better compete against rivals from the Middle East, mainland China and budget airlines.

"The company's transformation programme has had a positive impact," Cathay said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD 0.83% 12.1 End-of-day quote.9.01%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD. -1.21% 9.83 End-of-day quote.4.24%
Latest news on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 108 B
EBIT 2018 2 363 M
Net income 2018 877 M
Debt 2018 66 615 M
Yield 2018 0,84%
P/E ratio 2018 44,40
P/E ratio 2019 11,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 47 206 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 14,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Hogg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Slosar Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes Director, COO & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD9.01%6 015
DELTA AIR LINES3.85%34 681
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC5.47%24 061
AIR CHINA LTD.12.04%17 208
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.17%16 613
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%15 003
