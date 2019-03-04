Log in
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD

(0293)
My previous session
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/04
13.02 HKD   -1.21%
07:35pCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Possible Acquisition
PU
02/20CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : January 2019 Traffic Figures
PU
Cathay Pacific in talks to buy stake in HNA's HK Express Airways

03/04/2019 | 09:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it is in "active discussions" about an acquisition involving budget airline Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd, although an agreement has yet to be reached.

Such a deal would give Cathay exposure to the growing budget-travel market at a time when a lack of slots at Hong Kong International Airport has constrained its ability to follow peers like Singapore Airlines Ltd and Qantas Airways Ltd and set up its own budget brand.

The Hong Kong carrier has instead shifted some destinations from its main brand to its regional carrier, Cathay Dragon, as part of a transformation plan designed to cut costs and increase revenue. It has ordered 32 Airbus SE A321neos for Cathay Dragon.

Cathay said it had decided to go public about the discussions in response to media reports suggesting it may be in talks to acquire shares in Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd and full-service sister carrier Hong Kong Airlines Ltd from cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd.

It did not detail the potential value of the transaction, nor the size of the stake it would hold. It said it would issue an additional statement when appropriate.

A person close to HNA said Cathay was in preliminary discussions with HNA regarding an acquisition of HK Express but that the two parties had not agreed on any terms.

An analyst last year estimated to Reuters that HK Express could be worth about $300 million.

Given Cathay's dominance of Hong Kong's aviation market, a deal could attract scrutiny from the competition regulator.

Some analysts have also expressed doubts about the likely benefits of any deal. Daiwa analyst Kelvin Lau said he did not see much value from the acquisition as the two airlines flew similar routes and Cathay would need to undertake significant reform to add a budget wing.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Lee however said in a note to clients it would be "positive for Cathay Pacific" as it would give the airline greater access to a different passenger segment in the low-cost market.

FLYING HIGH

News of Cathay's interest in HK Express comes just weeks after Hong Kong's flagship carrier projected its annual profit at more than double analyst estimates, sending its shares surging nearly 9 percent.

Shares of Cathay have risen more than 19 percent so far this year, compared with an 8 percent fall in 2018. The airline's shares jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning.

Cathay has faced repeated questions from investors over the last few years about its failure to set up a budget carrier.

Chief Executive Rupert Hogg has said it would be difficult to do so until a third runway was completed at Hong Kong International Airport in 2024, opening up more slots.

"Our home-based airport is full at the moment, or largely full, and so it's not a perfect place to develop a model from scratch," he told CAPA Centre for Aviation last May.

HK Express operates a fleet of 25 A320 family aircraft to regional destinations around Asia, according to plane tracking website FlightRadar24.

Embattled HNA Group is more than a year into the process of unwinding a $50 billion acquisition spree that at its peak netted the company stakes in banks, fund managers, hotels, property and airlines, among other assets.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong and Jamie Freed in Singapore; Additional reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)

By Donny Kwok and Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.11% 114.02 Real-time Quote.35.80%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD -1.21% 13.02 End-of-day quote.17.30%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -2.12% 5.54 End-of-day quote.-4.32%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD. 1.12% 9.97 End-of-day quote.5.73%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 109 B
EBIT 2018 2 956 M
Net income 2018 1 169 M
Debt 2018 66 298 M
Yield 2018 1,10%
P/E ratio 2018 35,91
P/E ratio 2019 11,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 51 848 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 14,7  HKD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Hogg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Slosar Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes Director, COO & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD17.30%6 617
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-1.88%33 662
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC3.81%23 925
AIR CHINA LTD.29.19%19 593
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.43%15 800
RYANAIR HOLDINGS18.33%15 646
