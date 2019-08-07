Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd    0293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD

(0293)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cathay Pacific swings to half-year profit on higher revenue, lower fuel costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:37am EDT
Cathay Pacific Group Chairman John Slosar attends a news conference in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd swung to a half-year profit, the first for the January-June period since 2016, as rising passenger revenue and lower fuel costs helped to offset a decline in the air cargo market.

The airline reported an HK$1.347 billion ($171.84 million)net profit for the six months ended June 30, compared with an HK$263 million loss for the first half of 2018.

Half-year revenue rose 0.9% to HK$53.55 billion at a time when passenger capacity increased by 6.7%.

Cathay said widespread protests in Hong Kong reduced inbound passenger traffic in July and were adversely impacting forward bookings. The carrier cancelled dozens of flights on Monday due to a general strike.

However, Cathay said it normally achieved better financial results in the second half of the year and, despite headwinds and other uncertainties, it expected that to be the case in 2019.

Passenger yields, a measure of the average fare per kilometre flown, fell 0.9% in the first half due to competition in premium classes and long-haul economy class.

Cargo revenue fell 11.4% in a market weakened by the U.S.-China trade war.

Hong Kong is the world's largest air freight hub and Cathay receives a higher proportion of revenue from cargo than peers like Singapore Airlines and Qantas Airways.

The International Air Transport Association in June slashed its 2019 profit forecast for global airlines by 21%, partly due to the impact of the trade war on cargo revenue.

Cathay last month completed the purchase of low-cost airline Hong Kong Express from cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL], giving Cathay its first foothold in a rapidly growing budget travel market in Asia.

"We intend to preserve what is unique and special about Hong Kong Express and to keep it as a low-cost carrier, while at the same time broadening its network and maximising synergies with the rest of the Cathay Pacific group," Cathay Chairman John Slosar said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. -2.97% 7.85 End-of-day quote.11.26%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD -0.77% 10.32 End-of-day quote.-7.03%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -2.64% 5.53 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD. -0.11% 9.04 End-of-day quote.-4.14%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 0.54% 83.8 End-of-day quote.1.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
12:37aCathay Pacific swings to half-year profit on higher revenue, lower fuel costs
RE
08/02TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Raising Tariff Threats; Trucking's Last Mile; Financi..
DJ
07/30GLOBAL AIRFARES, HOTEL RATES SET FOR : industry forecast
RE
07/29Boeing MAX Woes Hit Overseas Carriers -- WSJ
DJ
07/23CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Appoints Director Commercial
AQ
07/18CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : sees pressure on yields due to intense competition
RE
07/18Cathay Pacific sees pressure on yields due to intense competition
RE
07/15AMERICAN AIRLINES : and Cathay Dragon Launch Codeshare Agreement
AQ
07/09British Airways Faces Fine for Data Hack -- WSJ
DJ
06/24CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Airport staff shine at 2019 Melbourne Airport Excellenc..
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 5 344 M
Net income 2019 4 291 M
Debt 2019 66 242 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 9,47x
P/E ratio 2020 8,15x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 40 597 M
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 14,45  HKD
Last Close Price 10,32  HKD
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Hogg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Slosar Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes Director, COO & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Chu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD-7.03%5 218
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.87%37 456
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.22%21 990
AIR CHINA LTD.11.26%15 384
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-12.37%11 443
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.75%11 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group