Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cato Corp    CATO

CATO CORP

(CATO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cato : Reports May Same-Store Sales Up 1%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported sales of $76.1 million for the four weeks ended June 1, 2019, a 2% decrease from sales of $77.3 million for the four weeks ended June 2, 2018.  Same-store sales for the four weeks ended June 1, 2019 increased 1% from the four weeks ended June 2, 2018. 

Sales for the seventeen weeks ended June 1, 2019 were $304.2 million, a 3% decrease from sales of $313.2 million for the seventeen weeks ended June 2, 2018.  The Company's year-to-date same-store sales were flat compared to last year. 

"May same-store sales were in-line with our expectations," stated John Cato, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, "and we remain cautiously optimistic for the year."    

As of June 1, 2019, the Company operated 1,302 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,351 stores in 33 states as of June 2, 2018.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato", "Versona" and "It's Fashion".  The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day.  The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com.  Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day.  Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com.  It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.  Additional information on The Cato Corporation is available at www.catocorp.com.

Statements in this press release not historical in nature including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected or estimated operational and financial results are considered "forward-looking" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.  Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: any actual or perceived deterioration in the conditions that drive consumer confidence and spending, including, but not limited to, levels of unemployment, fuel, energy and food costs, wage rates, tax rates, home values, consumer net worth and the availability of credit; uncertainties regarding the impact of any governmental responses to the foregoing conditions; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer demands; adverse weather or similar conditions that may affect our sales or operations; inventory risks due to shifts in market demand, including the ability to liquidate excess inventory at anticipated margins; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time.  The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The Company is not responsible for any changes made to this press release by wire or Internet services.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cato-reports-may-same-store-sales-up-1-300862925.html

SOURCE The Cato Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATO CORP
07:01aCATO : Reports May Same-Store Sales Up 1%
PR
05/30CATO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
05/24CATO CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24THE CATO CORPORATION : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/23CATO : Reports Jump In Income And Earnings At Annual Meeting, Elects Theresa Dre..
PR
05/23CATO CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05/23CATO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/23CATO : Reports Decrease In 1Q Net Income And EPS
PR
05/20CATO CORP : quaterly earnings release
05/09CATO : Reports April Same-Store Sales Up 16%
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About