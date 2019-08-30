Log in
THE CATO CORPORATION : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/22CATO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/22CATO : Reports Increase In 2Q Net Income And EPS
PR
The Cato Corporation : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

08/30/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share.  The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019. 

The $0.33 dividend, or $1.32 on an annualized basis, represents an annualized yield of 7.6% at the closing market price on August 29, 2019.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato", "Versona" and "It's Fashion".  The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day.  The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com.  Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day.  Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com.  It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cato-corporation-announces-regular-quarterly-dividend-300909834.html

SOURCE The Cato Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
