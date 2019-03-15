Cauldron Energy : 190315 Half year report_CXU_31122018

Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

The names of Directors who held office during or since the end of the half-year:

The loss after tax of the Group for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to $2,602,338 (31 December 2017: profit $2,903,175).

3. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Cauldron is an Australian exploration company. Cauldron controls over 1,548 km2 of uranium prospective tenements over the Yanrey Project area. The Company also has an interest in a large project with defined uranium mineralisation and prospects for copper and gold in Argentina. The Company is seeking projects that will align with its strategy to build a highly successful energy metals developer.

CORPORATE

The following significant transactions and events occurred during the period:

Annual General Meeting

The Company held its annual general meeting on 22 November 2018 (AGM). All resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

Board Changes

As announced 14 November 2018, Okewood Pty Ltd (Okewood) provided notice of termination of its contract with the Company which provides services carried out by Mr Tony Sage as Non-Executive Chairman. In accordance with the agreement, Mr Tony Sage resigned as a director effective 22 November 2018.

Securities

There were no shares issued during the period.

There were no options issued or exercised during the period. On 31 December 2018, a total of 20,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.08 each lapsed.

Lithium Project Acquisition Not to Proceed

On 5 October 2018, the Company announced the acquisition of Marble Bar Lithium and Pippingarra Lithium Project, subject to conditions (Acquisition Agreement). Subsequently, on 16 November 2018, the Company advised that the parties agreed to terminate the Acquisition Agreement.

Yanrey North Farm-In Agreement Terminated

On 4 October 2018, the Company announced the execution of a farm-in agreement (Farm-In Agreement) with Oceltip Metals Pty Ltd (Oceltip). Subsequently, on 18 December 2018, the Company terminated the Farm-In Agreement.