CAULDRON ENERGY LTD

(CXU)
Cauldron Energy : 190315 Half year report_CXU_31122018

03/15/2019 | 04:19am EDT

(ABN 22 102 912 783)

AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES

CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

31 DECEMBER 2018

i

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Simon Youds

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Jess Oram

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Qiu Derong

Judy Li

Chenchong Zhou

COMPANY SECRETARY Catherine Grant-Edwards

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

32 Harrogate Street

West Leedervillle WA 6007 Telephone: (08) 6181 9796

Facsimile: (08) 9380 9666

AUDITORS

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street

Subiaco WA 6008

SHARE REGISTRAR Advanced Share Registry

110 Stirling Hwy

Nedlands WA 6009

Telephone: (08) 9389 8033 Facsimile: (08) 9262 3723

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING Australian Securities Exchange (Home Exchange: Perth, Western Australia)

Code: CXU

BANKERS

National Australia Bank

100 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

The directors of Cauldron Energy Limited (Cauldron or Company) submit their report, together with the consolidated financial statements comprising Cauldron and its controlled entities (together the Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

  • 1. DIRECTORS

    The names of Directors who held office during or since the end of the half-year:

    Simon Youds (Non-Executive Chairman) (Appointed 15 March 2019)

    Jess Oram (Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer)

    Qiu Derong (Non-executive Director)

    Judy Li (Non-executive Director)

    Chenchong Zhou (Non-executive Director)

    Nicholas Sage (Non-executive Director) (Removed 25 February 2019)

    Antony Sage (Non-executive Chairman) (Resigned 22 November 2018)

    Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

  • 2. OPERATING RESULTS

    The loss after tax of the Group for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to $2,602,338 (31 December 2017: profit $2,903,175).

  • 3. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

    Cauldron is an Australian exploration company. Cauldron controls over 1,548 km2 of uranium prospective tenements over the Yanrey Project area. The Company also has an interest in a large project with defined uranium mineralisation and prospects for copper and gold in Argentina. The Company is seeking projects that will align with its strategy to build a highly successful energy metals developer.

    CORPORATE

    The following significant transactions and events occurred during the period:

    Annual General Meeting

    The Company held its annual general meeting on 22 November 2018 (AGM). All resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

    Board Changes

    As announced 14 November 2018, Okewood Pty Ltd (Okewood) provided notice of termination of its contract with the Company which provides services carried out by Mr Tony Sage as Non-Executive Chairman. In accordance with the agreement, Mr Tony Sage resigned as a director effective 22 November 2018.

    Securities

    There were no shares issued during the period.

    There were no options issued or exercised during the period. On 31 December 2018, a total of 20,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.08 each lapsed.

    Lithium Project Acquisition Not to Proceed

    On 5 October 2018, the Company announced the acquisition of Marble Bar Lithium and Pippingarra Lithium Project, subject to conditions (Acquisition Agreement). Subsequently, on 16 November 2018, the Company advised that the parties agreed to terminate the Acquisition Agreement.

    Yanrey North Farm-In Agreement Terminated

    On 4 October 2018, the Company announced the execution of a farm-in agreement (Farm-In Agreement) with Oceltip Metals Pty Ltd (Oceltip). Subsequently, on 18 December 2018, the Company terminated the Farm-In Agreement.

PROJECT INFORMATION

In Australia, Cauldron has one project area (Figure 1) covering more than 2,100 km2 in Western Australia, including:

  • Yanrey Project (Yanrey) in Western Australia comprises 15 granted exploration licences (1,548 km2) and 4 applications for exploration licences (626 km2). Yanrey is prospective for large sedimentary-hosted uranium deposits.

Figure 1: Map Location of Cauldron Projects

BENNET WELL (YANREY REGION)

The mineralisation at Bennet Well is a shallow accumulation of uranium hosted in unconsolidated sands (less than 100 m depth) in Cretaceous sedimentary units of the North Carnarvon Basin.

The Bennet Well deposit is comprised of four spatially separate deposits; namely Bennet Well East, Bennet Well Central, Bennet Well South and Bennet Well Channel.

Further field work at Bennet Well is on hold until clarity on Western Australian uranium exploration policy is received from the Minister of Mines and Petroleum.

BENNET WELL MINERAL RESOURCE

A Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) for the mineralisation at Bennet Well was completed by Ravensgate Mining Industry Consultants following new drilling completed during the reporting period ending 2016. The information on this Mineral Resource was fully reported in ASX announcement dated 17 December 2015, including geological maps and cross sections, supporting and explanatory statements and metadata as required under the reporting standards of JORC2012. No work on the Mineral Resource has been completed since, and therefore remains unchanged for the current reporting period.

The mineralisation at Bennet Well is a shallow accumulation of uranium hosted in unconsolidated sands close to surface (less than 100 m downhole depth) in Cretaceous sedimentary units of the Ashburton Embayment. The Bennet Well deposit is comprised of four spatially separate deposits; namely Bennet Well East, Bennet Well Central, Bennet Well South and Bennet Well Channel.

The Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) estimate is:

  • Inferred Resource: 16.9 Mt at 335 ppm eU3O8 for total contained uranium-oxide of 12.5 Mlb (5,670 t) at 150 ppm cut-off;

  • Indicated Resource: 21.9 Mt at 375 ppm eU3O8 for total contained uranium-oxide of 18.1 Mlb (8,230 t) at 150 ppm cut-off;

  • total combined Mineral Resource: 38.9 Mt at 360 ppm eU3O8, for total contained uranium-oxide of 30.9 Mlb (13,990 t) at 150 ppm cut-off.

Table 1: Mineral Resource at various cut-off

Deposit

Cutoff

Deposit Mass (t)

Deposit Grade

Mass U3O8

Mass U3O8

Bennet Well_Total

(ppm12e5U3O8)

39,207,000

(ppm35e5U3O8)

13(,k9g2)0,000

30(l,b70s)0,000

Bennet Well_Total

150

38,871,000

360

13,990,000

30,900,000

Bennet Well_Total

175

36,205,000

375

13,580,000

29,900,000

Bennet Well_Total

200

34,205,000

385

13,170,000

29,000,000

Bennet Well_Total

250

26,484,000

430

11,390,000

25,100,000

Bennet Well_Total

300

19,310,000

490

9,460,000

20,900,000

Bennet Well_Total

400

10,157,000

620

6,300,000

13,900,000

Bennet Well_Total

500

6,494,000

715

4,640,000

10,200,000

Bennet Well_Total

800

1,206,000

1175

1,420,000

3,100,000

Deposit

Cutoff

Deposit Mass (t)

Deposit Grade

Mass U3O8

Mass U3O8

(ppm U3O8)

(ppm U3O8)

(kg)

(lbs)

BenWell_Indicated

125

22,028,000

375

8,260,000

18,200,000

BenWell_Indicated

150

21,939,000

375

8,230,000

18,100,000

BenWell_Indicated

175

21,732,000

380

8,260,000

18,200,000

BenWell_Indicated

200

20,916,000

385

8,050,000

17,800,000

BenWell_Indicated

250

17,404,000

415

7,220,000

15,900,000

BenWell_Indicated

300

13,044,000

465

6,070,000

13,400,000

BenWell_Indicated

400

7,421,000

560

4,160,000

9,200,000

BenWell_Indicated

500

4,496,000

635

2,850,000

6,300,000

BenWell_Indicated

800

353,000

910

320,000

700,000

Deposit

Cutoff

Deposit Mass (t)

Deposit Grade

Mass U3O8

Mass U3O8

(ppm U3O8)

(ppm U3O8)

(kg)

(lbs)

BenWell_Inferred

125

17,179,000

335

5,750,000

12,700,000

BenWell_Inferred

150

16,932,000

335

5,670,000

12,500,000

BenWell_Inferred

175

14,474,000

365

5,280,000

11,600,000

BenWell_Inferred

200

13,288,000

380

5,050,000

11,100,000

BenWell_Inferred

250

9,080,000

455

4,130,000

9,100,000

BenWell_Inferred

300

6,266,000

535

3,350,000

7,400,000

BenWell_Inferred

400

2,736,000

780

2,130,000

4,700,000

BenWell_Inferred

500

1,998,000

900

1,800,000

4,000,000

BenWell_Inferred

800

853,000

1285

1,100,000

2,400,000

Note: table shows rounded numbers therefore units may not convert nor sum exactly

PROJECT GENERATION

As a direct result of the current policy on uranium mining in Western Australia, field operations at the Yanrey Project have been inactive. There has been considerable effort seeking advanced exploration projects in commodities other than uranium, to diversify the company's project portfolio. Projects reviewed are in Australia; Africa (copper and uranium in Namibia, copper in Democratic Republic of Congo, copper-cobalt in Namibia); PNG (nickel, copper and gold); Utah, USA (uranium and vanadium) and Queensland (copper and gold).

Cauldron is seeking high value advanced exploration projects capable of rapid improvement in value because of the specific quality of the project. This improvement in value will be realised with judicious exploration activity aimed at moving the project towards commencing mining operations.

Project generation is advancing well, with many reviews derived from many leads established through a network built from a near permanent presence in the continent. Given the quantity and type of projects available, it is predicted that a suitable project for Cauldron will be sourced soon.

Disclaimer

Cauldron Energy Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 08:18:02 UTC
