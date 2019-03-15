Cauldron Energy : 190315 Half year report_CXU_31122018

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGAustralian Securities Exchange (Home Exchange: Perth, Western Australia)
The directors of Cauldron Energy Limited (CauldronorCompany) submit their report, together with the consolidated financial statements comprising Cauldron and its controlled entities (together theGroup) for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.
1. DIRECTORS
The names of Directors who held office during or since the end of the half-year:
Simon Youds (Non-Executive Chairman) (Appointed 15 March 2019)
Jess Oram (Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer)
Qiu Derong (Non-executive Director)
Judy Li (Non-executive Director)
Chenchong Zhou (Non-executive Director)
Nicholas Sage (Non-executive Director) (Removed 25 February 2019)
Antony Sage (Non-executive Chairman) (Resigned 22 November 2018)
Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.
2. OPERATING RESULTS
The loss after tax of the Group for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to $2,602,338 (31 December 2017: profit $2,903,175).
3. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Cauldron is an Australian exploration company. Cauldron controls over 1,548 km2of uranium prospective tenements over the Yanrey Project area. The Company also has an interest in a large project with defined uranium mineralisation and prospects for copper and gold in Argentina. The Company is seeking projects that will align with its strategy to build a highly successful energy metals developer.
CORPORATE
The following significant transactions and events occurred during the period:
Annual General Meeting
The Company held its annual general meeting on 22 November 2018 (AGM). All resolutions put to shareholders were passed.
Board Changes
As announced 14 November 2018, Okewood Pty Ltd (Okewood) provided notice of termination of its contract with the Company which provides services carried out by Mr Tony Sage as Non-Executive Chairman. In accordance with the agreement, Mr Tony Sage resigned as a director effective 22 November 2018.
Securities
There were no shares issued during the period.
There were no options issued or exercised during the period. On 31 December 2018, a total of 20,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.08 each lapsed.
Lithium Project Acquisition Not to Proceed
On 5 October 2018, the Company announced the acquisition of Marble Bar Lithium and Pippingarra Lithium Project, subject to conditions (Acquisition Agreement). Subsequently, on 16 November 2018, the Company advised that the parties agreed to terminate the Acquisition Agreement.
Yanrey North Farm-In Agreement Terminated
On 4 October 2018, the Company announced the execution of a farm-in agreement (Farm-In Agreement) with Oceltip Metals Pty Ltd (Oceltip). Subsequently, on 18 December 2018, the Company terminated the Farm-In Agreement.
PROJECT INFORMATION
In Australia, Cauldron has one project area (Figure 1) covering more than 2,100 km2 in Western Australia, including:
▪Yanrey Project (Yanrey)in Western Australia comprises 15 granted exploration licences (1,548 km2) and 4 applications for exploration licences (626 km2). Yanrey is prospective for large sedimentary-hosted uranium deposits.
Figure 1:Map Location of Cauldron Projects
BENNET WELL (YANREY REGION)
The mineralisation at Bennet Well is a shallow accumulation of uranium hosted in unconsolidated sands (less than 100 m depth) in Cretaceous sedimentary units of the North Carnarvon Basin.
The Bennet Well deposit is comprised of four spatially separate deposits; namely Bennet Well East, Bennet Well Central, Bennet Well South and Bennet Well Channel.
Further field work at Bennet Well is on hold until clarity on Western Australian uranium exploration policy is received from the Minister of Mines and Petroleum.
BENNET WELL MINERAL RESOURCE
A Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) for the mineralisation at Bennet Well was completed by Ravensgate Mining Industry Consultants following new drilling completed during the reporting period ending 2016. The information on this Mineral Resource was fully reported in ASX announcement dated 17 December 2015, including geological maps and cross sections, supporting and explanatory statements and metadata as required under the reporting standards of JORC2012. No work on the Mineral Resource has been completed since, and therefore remains unchanged for the current reporting period.
The mineralisation at Bennet Well is a shallow accumulation of uranium hosted in unconsolidated sands close to surface (less than 100 m downhole depth) in Cretaceous sedimentary units of the Ashburton Embayment. The Bennet Well deposit is comprised of four spatially separate deposits; namely Bennet Well East, Bennet Well Central, Bennet Well South and Bennet Well Channel.
The Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) estimate is:
•Inferred Resource: 16.9 Mt at 335 ppm eU3O8for total contained uranium-oxide of 12.5 Mlb (5,670 t) at 150 ppm cut-off;
•Indicated Resource: 21.9 Mt at 375 ppm eU3O8for total contained uranium-oxide of 18.1 Mlb (8,230 t) at 150 ppm cut-off;
•total combined Mineral Resource: 38.9 Mt at 360 ppm eU3O8, for total contained uranium-oxide of 30.9 Mlb (13,990 t) at 150 ppm cut-off.
Table 1: Mineral Resource at various cut-off
Deposit
Cutoff
Deposit Mass (t)
Deposit Grade
Mass U3O8
Mass U3O8
Bennet Well_Total
(ppm12e5U3O8)
39,207,000
(ppm35e5U3O8)
13(,k9g2)0,000
30(l,b70s)0,000
Bennet Well_Total
150
38,871,000
360
13,990,000
30,900,000
Bennet Well_Total
175
36,205,000
375
13,580,000
29,900,000
Bennet Well_Total
200
34,205,000
385
13,170,000
29,000,000
Bennet Well_Total
250
26,484,000
430
11,390,000
25,100,000
Bennet Well_Total
300
19,310,000
490
9,460,000
20,900,000
Bennet Well_Total
400
10,157,000
620
6,300,000
13,900,000
Bennet Well_Total
500
6,494,000
715
4,640,000
10,200,000
Bennet Well_Total
800
1,206,000
1175
1,420,000
3,100,000
Deposit
Cutoff
Deposit Mass (t)
Deposit Grade
Mass U3O8
Mass U3O8
(ppm U3O8)
(ppm U3O8)
(kg)
(lbs)
BenWell_Indicated
125
22,028,000
375
8,260,000
18,200,000
BenWell_Indicated
150
21,939,000
375
8,230,000
18,100,000
BenWell_Indicated
175
21,732,000
380
8,260,000
18,200,000
BenWell_Indicated
200
20,916,000
385
8,050,000
17,800,000
BenWell_Indicated
250
17,404,000
415
7,220,000
15,900,000
BenWell_Indicated
300
13,044,000
465
6,070,000
13,400,000
BenWell_Indicated
400
7,421,000
560
4,160,000
9,200,000
BenWell_Indicated
500
4,496,000
635
2,850,000
6,300,000
BenWell_Indicated
800
353,000
910
320,000
700,000
Deposit
Cutoff
Deposit Mass (t)
Deposit Grade
Mass U3O8
Mass U3O8
(ppm U3O8)
(ppm U3O8)
(kg)
(lbs)
BenWell_Inferred
125
17,179,000
335
5,750,000
12,700,000
BenWell_Inferred
150
16,932,000
335
5,670,000
12,500,000
BenWell_Inferred
175
14,474,000
365
5,280,000
11,600,000
BenWell_Inferred
200
13,288,000
380
5,050,000
11,100,000
BenWell_Inferred
250
9,080,000
455
4,130,000
9,100,000
BenWell_Inferred
300
6,266,000
535
3,350,000
7,400,000
BenWell_Inferred
400
2,736,000
780
2,130,000
4,700,000
BenWell_Inferred
500
1,998,000
900
1,800,000
4,000,000
BenWell_Inferred
800
853,000
1285
1,100,000
2,400,000
Note:table shows rounded numbers therefore units may not convert nor sum exactly
PROJECT GENERATION
As a direct result of the current policy on uranium mining in Western Australia, field operations at the Yanrey Project have been inactive. There has been considerable effort seeking advanced exploration projects in commodities other than uranium, to diversify the company's project portfolio. Projects reviewed are in Australia; Africa (copper anduranium in Namibia, copper in Democratic Republic of Congo, copper-cobalt in Namibia); PNG (nickel, copper and gold); Utah, USA (uranium and vanadium) and Queensland (copper and gold).
Cauldron is seeking high value advanced exploration projects capable of rapid improvement in value because of the specific quality of the project. This improvement in value will be realised with judicious exploration activity aimed at moving the project towards commencing mining operations.
Project generation is advancing well, with many reviews derived from many leads established through a network built from a near permanent presence in the continent. Given the quantity and type of projects available, it is predicted that a suitable project for Cauldron will be sourced soon.
