CAULDRON ENERGY LTD

(CXU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/13
0.021 AUD   -8.70%
10:54pCAULDRON ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice Simon Youds
PU
10:54pCAULDRON ENERGY : Non-Executive Chairman Appointed
PU
2018CAULDRON ENERGY : Yanrey North Farm-In Agreement Terminated
PU
Cauldron Energy : Initial Director's Interest Notice Simon Youds

03/14/2019 | 10:54pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABNCauldron Energy Limited 22 102 912 783

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Simon Youds

Date of appointment

15 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

NIL

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Capeline Nominees Pty Ltd (a company controlled by Mr Simon Youds as sole director)

Number & class of Securities

4,172,864 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Consultancy contract between Youds Mining Consultancy Pty Ltd and Cauldron Energy Limited for fees associated with the provision of director services.

Nature of interest

Consultancy contract.

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Cauldron Energy Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 02:53:11 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jess Oram Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Catherine Grant-Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Qiu Derong Non-Executive Director
Judy Li Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Sage Non-Executive Director
