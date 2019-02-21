Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cavco Industries, Inc.    CVCO

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CVCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CAVCO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Cavco Industries, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:34pm EST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cavco Industries, Inc. (“Cavco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CVCO).

If you invested in Cavco stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CVCO. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:34pCAVCO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
BU
02/08CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
02/07CAVCO INDUSTRIES : Names Mickey R. Dragash General Counsel, Chief Compliance Off..
PU
02/07Cavco Industries Names Mickey R. Dragash General Counsel, Chief Compliance Of..
GL
02/07INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Cavco Industries, Inc.
PR
02/06CAVCO INDUSTRIES : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Cavco Industrie..
PR
02/06INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
02/05CAVCO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
PR
02/05Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cavco Ind..
BU
02/05CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS : Zamansky LLC Investigates Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) f..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 951 M
EBIT 2019 75,2 M
Net income 2019 60,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,41
P/E ratio 2020 19,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 1 289 M
Chart CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cavco Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 167 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Urness President & Chief Executive Officer
William C. Boor Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua J. Barsetti Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jack B. Hanna Independent Director
Steven G. Bunger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.7.47%1 289
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-1.14%20 382
LENNAR CORPORATION26.13%15 504
D.R. HORTON15.03%14 888
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD2.78%10 147
PERSIMMON26.48%10 101
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.