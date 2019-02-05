CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Cavco Industries, Inc.
(NASDAQ:CVCO) (“Cavco” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of
fiduciary duties in connection with possible misconduct by the Company’s
former CEO Joseph Stegmayer. If you are a shareholder of Cavco and still
hold your CVCO shares, please contact our firm for information.
It has recently come to light that the Company and former CEO Stegmayer
received separate subpoenas from the SEC for documents -- and, in the
case of Mr. Stegmayer, for his testimony -- in connection with the
trading of a certain public stock. As recently reported by the Company,
Cavco “has initiated an independent investigation and intends to
cooperate fully with the SEC’s investigation.” Following release of this
information through the Company’s quarterly report on November 8, 2018,
CVCO shares were negatively impacted. Specifically, it is believed that
release of this information caused Cavco shares to plummet 23%, or about
$49.48 per share, to close at $165.20 on November 9, 2018.
According to investment fraud attorney Jake Zamansky, Cavco’s officers
and directors, including its former CEO, owe the Company and its
shareholders fiduciary duties. “Based upon our initial analysis, it
appears that the SEC’s ongoing investigation into potential insider
trading or related misconduct would raise potential concern for Cavco
investors,” Zamansky says. “Accordingly, our law firm is investigating
whether certain of Cavco’s officers and directors have breached their
duties to the Company.”
What Cavco Shareholders Can Do
If you are a current shareholder of Cavco, please contact us to review
or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to
you, email jake@zamansky.com or
call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.
About Zamansky LLC
Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience
handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class
action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who
represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is
nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases
and recover investment losses.
To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205006017/en/