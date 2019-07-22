Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cavco Industries, Inc.    CVCO

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CVCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cavco Industries : Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

P r e s s R e l e a s e

For additional information, contact:

Mark Fusler

Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations

Investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263

On the Internet: www.cavco.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release and

Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVCO) will release earnings for the first quarter ended June 29, 2019 on Monday, July 29, 2019 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Date: July 30, 2019

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Lexington. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco's mortgage subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer, and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Its insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance primarily to owners of manufactured homes.

Disclaimer

Cavco Industries Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 22:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
06:25pCAVCO INDUSTRIES : Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference..
PU
06:01pWEBCAST ALERT : Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earni..
AQ
06:00pWEBCAST ALERT : Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earni..
GL
07/12CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/27CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11CAVCO INDUSTRIES : Homes on the National Mall for HUD Innovative Housing Showcas..
AQ
05/31CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
05/29Cavco Industries Appoints Julia W. Sze to Board of Directors
GL
05/29CAVCO INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
05/23CAVCO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 021 M
EBIT 2020 87,2 M
Net income 2020 71,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,40x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 1 427 M
Chart CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cavco Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 181,50  $
Last Close Price 156,83  $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Urness President & Chief Executive Officer
William C. Boor Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua J. Barsetti Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jack B. Hanna Independent Director
Steven G. Bunger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.21.52%1 442
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-8.34%19 361
D.R. HORTON29.83%16 793
LENNAR CORPORATION18.19%14 552
NVR, INC.44.44%12 637
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD19.76%12 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group