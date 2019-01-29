Cavco Industries : Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

Log in
01/29/2019 | 04:59am EST

N e w s Rele ase

For additional information, contact:

Mark Fusler

Director of Financial Reporting Investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263

On the Internet: www.cavco.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and

Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, January 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) will release earnings for the third quarter ended December 29, 2018 on Monday, February 4, 2019 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Date: February 5, 2019

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://www.cavco.com under the Investor Relations link

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://www.cavco.com under the Investor Relations link.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle and Lexington Homes. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco's mortgage subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer, a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Its insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance primarily to owners of manufactured homes.

Disclaimer

Cavco Industries Inc. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 09:58:02 UTC
