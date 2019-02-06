Cavco Industries : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Cavco Industries, Inc.

Log in
02/06/2019 | 06:36pm EST

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Cavco Industries, Inc. ("Cavco Industries" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVCO) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Cavco Industries and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

The investigation concerns whether the Company made false or misleading statements to investors.  On November 8, 2018, Cavco revealed that it had received a subpoena from the SEC's Division of Enforcement on August 20, 2018, requesting certain documents relating to trading in the stock of a public company, and that then-Chief Executive Officer Joseph Stegmayer had received a subpoena regarding similar issues on October 1, 2018.

Cavco stated: "At this time, the Company believes that Mr. Stegmayer traded in certain publicly traded stock in his personal accounts as well as in accounts held by Cavco at a time when the Company had agreed to refrain from such trading. The Company intends to cooperate fully with the SEC's investigation. Effective November 8, 2018, Mr. Stegmayer stepped down from his position as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company after an internal investigation, conducted by independent legal counsel to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, identified certain violations of Company policy related to securities trading activities conducted by Mr. Stegmayer."

On this news, Cavco's share price fell $49.48 per share, or over 23%, to close at $165.20 per share on November 9, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com 

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-cavco-industries-inc-300791293.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
