INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cavco Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Cavco Industries, Inc. (“Cavco” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CVCO)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. Cavco filed its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended
September 29, 2018 after the market closed on November 8, 2018. The
Company disclosed in its 10-Q that it had received an SEC Division of
Enforcement subpoena on August 20, 2018. The SEC subpoena requested
records of Cavco’s trading in another public company’s stock, amongst
other details. Joseph Stegmayer, Cavco’s former Chairman, President, and
Chief Executive Officer, received a similar SEC subpoena on October 1,
2018. Based on the news of SEC subpoenas, Cavco shares fell almost 23%
on November 9, 2018.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click
here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of
the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA
90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can
also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com,
or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205006012/en/