Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cavco Industries, Inc.    CVCO

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (CVCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cavco Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 12:15pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cavco Industries, Inc. (“Cavco” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CVCO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Cavco filed its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 29, 2018 after the market closed on November 8, 2018. The Company disclosed in its 10-Q that it had received an SEC Division of Enforcement subpoena on August 20, 2018. The SEC subpoena requested records of Cavco’s trading in another public company’s stock, amongst other details. Joseph Stegmayer, Cavco’s former Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, received a similar SEC subpoena on October 1, 2018. Based on the news of SEC subpoenas, Cavco shares fell almost 23% on November 9, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
12:15pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
02/05CAVCO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
PR
02/05Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cavco Ind..
BU
02/05CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS : Zamansky LLC Investigates Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) f..
BU
02/05INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
02/05CAVCO INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/04Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Cavco Ind..
BU
02/04CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/04CAVCO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results and Corporate Upda..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 956 M
EBIT 2019 79,4 M
Net income 2019 62,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,92
P/E ratio 2020 16,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 1 223 M
Chart CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cavco Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 195 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Urness President & Chief Executive Officer
William C. Boor Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua J. Barsetti Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jack B. Hanna Independent Director
Steven G. Bunger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.3.06%1 223
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD0.44%20 895
LENNAR CORPORATION19.23%14 876
D.R. HORTON10.65%14 321
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD3.09%10 274
PERSIMMON26.06%10 005
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.