Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Cavco Industries, Inc. – CVCO

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) resulting from allegations that
Cavco may have issued materially misleading business information to the
investing public.
After the market closed on November 8, 2018, Cavco filed its Form 10-Q
for the quarterly period ended September 29, 2018. The 10-Q disclosed
that on August 20, 2018 Cavco received a subpoena from the Securities
and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)’s Division of Enforcement. The subpoena
requested certain documents including the trading in the stock of
another public company. On October 1, 2018, Joseph Stegmayer, Cavco’s
former Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, received a
subpoena from the SEC on similar issues. On this news, shares of Cavco
fell $49.48 or approximately 23% to close at $165.20 on November 9, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Cavco investors. If you purchased shares of Cavco please
visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1501.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm,
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005847/en/