Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

01/28/2019 | 07:06pm EST

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) will release earnings for the third quarter ended December 29, 2018 on Monday, February 4, 2019 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Date:   February 5, 2019

Time:   8:00 AM ET
           
Listen via Internet: https://www.cavco.com under the Investor Relations link

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://www.cavco.com under the Investor Relations link.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle and Lexington Homes. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco’s mortgage subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer, a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Its insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance primarily to owners of manufactured homes.

Mark Fusler
Director of Financial Reporting
Investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavco.com

Cavco Industries, Inc. - Manufactured Homes Park Models Cabins


© GlobeNewswire 2019
