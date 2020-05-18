Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cavco Industries, Inc.    CVCO

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CVCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:10pm EDT

PHOENIX, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVCO) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Date:   May 27, 2020

Time:   8:00 AM ET
           
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: + 1 (844) 348-1686 (domestic) or + 1 (213) 358-0891 (international)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Lexington and Destiny. The Company is also one of the leading producers of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Mark Fusler
Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations
Investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
10:10pWEBCAST ALERT : Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and ..
GL
03/31CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
03/30Cavco industries provides business update on coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic
GL
02/03CAVCO INDUSTRIES : Larry Kenner to Retire as President, Retail at Cavco Industri..
PU
02/03CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03CAVCO INDUSTRIES : Larry Keener to Retire as President, Retail at Cavco Industri..
AQ
01/31CAVCO INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
01/30CAVCO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
01/30Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 051 M
EBIT 2020 90,0 M
Net income 2020 77,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,41x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,71x
Capitalization 1 483 M
Chart CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cavco Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 171,00 $
Last Close Price 162,18 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Boor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven G. Bunger Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel L. Urness Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David A. Greenblatt Independent Director
Susan Louise Blount Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.-16.99%1 387
D.R. HORTON, INC.-10.50%17 163
LENNAR CORPORATION-9.23%15 348
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.1.09%14 744
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.1.95%11 355
NVR, INC.-26.61%10 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group