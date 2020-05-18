Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVCO) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Date: May 27, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM ET



Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: + 1 (844) 348-1686 (domestic) or + 1 (213) 358-0891 (international)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/ .

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Lexington and Destiny. The Company is also one of the leading producers of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

