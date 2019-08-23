Log in
Caverion Oyj : Construction of new community centre starting in Kerava, Finland – Caverion to implement building systems

08/23/2019 | 03:08am EDT

Caverion will deliver building systems for the Keravanjoki community centre. The client of the project is the City of Kerava, and it will be implemented through an alliance model. Caverion will be responsible for the Total Technical Solutions, covering all building systems for the community centre. The value of the agreement is EUR 7.6 million.

The Keravanjoki community centre project is implemented through a cooperative alliance model, where the client, project executors and designers operate within a single project organisation. The alliance includes the City of Kerava as the client; Caverion Suomi Oy, which is responsible for the implementation of building systems; Lukkaroinen Architects Ltd; and Granlund Oy and Granlund Consulting Oy, which are responsible for building system design and energy efficiency consulting.. The alliance also includes the construction company YIT Suomi Oy and WSP Finland Oy, which is responsible for structural design.

'In good cooperation between the alliance partners, the best solutions were found for the functionality of the facilities and system selections. Efforts have been made to maximise the goals of the new learning environment and the flexibility of the premises during its life cycle by using the most flexible and easy-to-use solutions. The facilities and technology will serve all users of the house,' says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

School and meeting place for residents in the area

The project development phase started in spring 2018. During the development phase, a wide range of user groups were involved in the planning process, and their wishes have been taken into account in the Project Charter. The facilities have been designed for versatility so that they are also suitable for many kinds of leisure activities in the evenings. Learning environments have been designed to support the new national curriculum and different ways of working.

Health and safety are the main starting points of the project in all its phases from design to implementation. The project has a 'healthy house' coordinator, and it meets the requirements of the Finnish RTS Environmental Classification to ensure good indoor conditions and lower energy costs. Wood will be utilised in construction, especially indoors.

The community centre will have room for about one thousand students. It will replace the existing Keravanjoki comprehensive school Lapila and Jaakkola buildings, which are to be dismantled. The new building has a floor area of over 10,000 gross square metres and is also equipped with a kitchen that has capacity for preparing 3,000 portions of lunch per day. The building will be completed in summer 2021.

Disclaimer

Caverion Oyj published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:07:07 UTC
