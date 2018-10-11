Caverion Oyj : Interim Report for January−September 2018 to be published on 25 October

Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January−September 2018 will be published on Thursday, 25 October 2018 at approximately 8.00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Interim Report on Thursday, 25 October 2018 at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST) at Hotel Glo Kluuvi, Kluuvikatu 4, 2nd floor, Helsinki, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta and Chief Financial Officer Martti Ala-Härkönen. The event is in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast and conference call

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 a.m. (EEST). It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. By dialing in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected. The conference call will be recorded. A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EEST).

Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 9.55 a.m. (EEST) at the latest:

+44 (0)330 336 9105

+46 (0)8 5033 6574

Participant code for the conference call is '9814499 / Caverion'. During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones