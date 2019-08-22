Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Caverion Oyj    CAV1V   FI4000062781

CAVERION OYJ

(CAV1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Caverion Oyj : Invitation to Caverion's Capital Markets Day 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:13am EDT

Caverion has the pleasure to invite analysts, institutional investors and media to its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki, Finland. The event will take place on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 11.00 a.m.−5 p.m. local time (EET) at Kasarmikatu 21 (Kasarmikatu 21 B, 00130 Helsinki).

The event focuses on Caverion's growth plans and business prospects. Through management presentations, the attendees will hear about Caverion's roadmap to reach the strategic and financial targets and grow profitably.

In addition to President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta, the speakers of the day include Thomas Hietto (Deputy CEO and Head of business unit Services), Martti Ala-Härkönen (Chief Financial Officer), and Frank Krause (Executive Vice President, Germany). During the afternoon, the participants can also meet a representative of Hines, Caverion's Facility Management customer, and join breakout sessions on growth opportunity deep-dives.

All presentations will be webcasted. The presentation given by Ari Lehtoranta can also be followed through a conference call at 12.00−12.40 p.m. (EET). Conference call and webcast details, a more detailed schedule, as well as information on practical arrangements, can be found on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors closer to the event. The presentation materials will also be made available on the day of the event at the same address. The event and all the materials will be in English.

Registration

The participants are kindly asked to register by 2 October 2019. To sign up, please use the registration form, which can also be found on Caverion's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

The participants are also invited to join a lunch with the management. The lunch begins in Restaurant Latva in the same premises at 11 a.m. EET.

Registration form > >
More information  > >

Preliminary programme

11:00 - 12:00 a.m. Lunch with management

12:00 - 12:40 p.m. Keeping Fit while moving to Growth
Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO

12:40 - 1:20 p.m. Focus on growth
Thomas Hietto, Deputy CEO and Head of business unit Services

1:20 - 1:50 p.m. Germany − Fit for Growth
Frank Krause, Executive Vice President, Caverion Germany

1:50 - 2:20 p.m. Coffee break: Case Kasarmi 21
Our FM customer Hines & Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland

2:20 - 2:50 p.m. Reaching financial targets through strategy execution
Martti Ala-Härkönen, CFO

2:50 - 3:00 p.m. Summary of the day
Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Breakout sessions on growth opportunity deep-dives

- Facility Management and advanced technology solutions

- Helping customers with digitalisation and sustainability

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Cocktails with management

Disclaimer

Caverion Oyj published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 08:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAVERION OYJ
04:13aCAVERION OYJ : Invitation to Caverion's Capital Markets Day 2019
PU
03:01aCAVERION OYJ : Invitation to Caverion's Capital Markets Day 2019
AQ
08/13ENERSIZE OYJ : recruits regional sales manager
AQ
08/08CAVERION OYJ : wins major project at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany &..
PU
08/08CAVERION OYJ : wins major project at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany -..
AQ
07/25ANNOUNCEMENT OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIO : Naas Konsult Oy Ab has purchased shares i..
AQ
07/24CAVERION OYJ : Corporation's Half-year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30,..
AQ
07/10CAVERION OYJ : Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Half-year Financial Report f..
AQ
07/02CAVERION OYJ : implements project on the West Metro Finnoo station in Espoo, Fin..
AQ
06/24CAVERION OYJ : wins its first life cycle project in Austria – university b..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 143 M
EBIT 2019 51,2 M
Net income 2019 30,5 M
Debt 2019 200 M
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 823 M
Chart CAVERION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Caverion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVERION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,80  €
Last Close Price 6,05  €
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ari Tapio Lehtoranta President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wilhelm Rosenlew Chairman
Martti Ala-Härkönen Chief Financial Officer
Anna Kristiina Hyvönen Independent Director
Markus Ehrnrooth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVERION OYJ18.86%913
VINCI36.80%60 632
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.40%33 416
LARSEN & TOUBRO-6.61%26 333
FERROVIAL44.73%20 614
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.64%20 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group