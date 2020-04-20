Caverion Oyj : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Caverion Corporation

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Caverion Corporation
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Caverion Corporation
Notice is given to the shareholders of Caverion Corporation that the Annual
General Meeting this year will be held on Monday, 25 May 2020 at 10 a.m. Finnish
time at the Company's premises, Torpantie 2, 01650 Vantaa, Finland.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, shareholders are urged to avoid attending the
Annual General Meeting at the meeting venue. To ensure the safety and well-being
of the Company's shareholders, personnel and other stakeholders, it is
recommended for all shareholders to follow the Annual General Meeting through a
webcast and exercise their voting rights in advance or alternatively by proxy
representation arranged by the Company. The shareholders may also submit advance
questions concerning matters on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting.
Further details on the webcast, advance voting, proxy representation and advance
questions is provided below in section C.
The Company's largest shareholders Antti Herlin/Security Trading Oy, Fennogens
Investments S.A. and Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, which on the date
of this notice represent in aggregate 32.98 per cent of the votes vested in the
Company's shares, have notified the Company in advance that they support the
proposed resolutions on agenda of the general meeting included in this notice.
Instead of attending at the meeting place, the largest shareholders will also
participate by way of proxy representation arranged by the Company.
No coffee or refreshments will be served in connection with the meeting and no
product giveaways will be shared.
The participation of the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management
Board to the Annual General Meeting is limited to the minimum.
Caverion Corporation observes carefully the restrictions and recommendations
issued by the Finnish authorities. The Annual General Meeting can be held only
if the number of persons attending the meeting at the meeting venue can be kept
limited and the Finnish authorities' requirements be fulfilled. Caverion
Corporation will update its instructions regarding the Annual General Meeting if
necessary.
Registrations for the Annual General Meeting that was due to be convened on 23
March 2020 but was subsequently cancelled are not in force in this Annual
General Meeting. Any shareholders having registered in the cancelled meeting
should register for this meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in
section C.
A. MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting, the following matters will be considered:
1 Opening of the meeting
2 Calling the meeting to order
3 Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and persons to
supervise the counting of votes
4 Recording the legality of the meeting
5 Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of
votes
6 Presentation of the Financial Statements, the report of the Board of
Directors and the auditor's report for the year 2019
Review by the President and CEO (Managing Director)
7 Adoption of the Financial Statements and consolidated Financial
Statements
8 Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and
authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the distribution of dividends
The Board of Directors proposes that no dividends will be distributed based on
the balance sheet to be adopted for 2019 by a resolution of the Annual General
Meeting, but that the Board of Directors be authorized to decide at their
discretion on the distribution of dividends of a maximum amount of EUR 0.08 per
share from the Company's retained earnings. Based on the authorization, the
Board of Directors is entitled to decide on the amount of dividends within the
limits of the above maximum amount, on the dividend record date, on the dividend
payment date as well as for the other measures required by the matter. The
Company will publish the possible dividend distribution decision by the Board of
Directors separately and in the same connection notify the applicable record and
payment dates.
The dividend to be paid based on a resolution of the Board of Directors will be
paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment are recorded
in the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy.
The authorization is valid until the opening of the next annual general meeting.
9 Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors
and the President and CEO from liability
10 Presentation of Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies
See 'Attachments' below.
11 Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Human Resources
Committee of the Board of Directors that a Chairman, a Vice Chairman and five
(5) ordinary members be elected to the Board of Directors.
12 Resolution on the remuneration of the Chairman, the Vice Chairman and
the members of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Human Resources
Committee of the Board of Directors that the annual remuneration of the members
of the Board of Directors will remain the same as last year and the following
annual remuneration will be paid to the members of the Board of Directors:
· Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 79,200,
· Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 60,000 and
· members of the Board of Directors EUR 46,800.
The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Human Resources
Committee of the Board of Directors that approximately 50 % of the annual
remuneration will be paid in Caverion Corporation´s shares. The shares will be
purchased directly at market price on behalf of the board members from a
regulated market's public trading. The shares shall be purchased within two (2)
weeks of the publication of the interim report for the period 1 April - 30 June
2020. The board member is not allowed to sell or transfer ownership of the
purchased shares and for securing this a transfer restriction expiring on 31
July 2022 will be placed on the shares. However, if the membership in the Board
of Directors terminates earlier, the transfer restriction ceases at the
termination.
The Board of Directors further proposes on recommendation of the Human Resources
Committee of the Board of Directors that EUR 550 per meeting shall be paid to
each member of the Board of Directors for a meeting held in the member's
domicile or electronically and EUR 900 per meeting held outside the member's
domicile for their participation in meetings of the Board of Directors and its
committees in addition to the annual remuneration. Possible travel expenses are
proposed to be reimbursed in accordance with the principles related to
remuneration of tax-exempt travel expenses approved by the Finnish Tax
Administration.
13 Election of Chairman, Vice Chairman and members of the Board of
Directors
The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Human Resources
Committee of the Board of Directors that for a term of office beginning at the
end of the Annual General Meeting and expiring at the end of the Annual General
Meeting 2021, Jussi Aho, Markus Ehrnrooth, Joachim Hallengren, Thomas Hinnerskov
and Mats Paulsson shall be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and
Kristina Jahn and Jasmin Soravia shall be elected as new members of the Board of
Directors. Antti Herlin and Anna Hyvönen have informed that they will not be
available for re-election.
Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Human
Resources Committee of the Board of Directors that Mats Paulsson be elected as
Chairman of the Board of Directors and that Markus Ehrnrooth be elected as Vice
Chairman.
Personal information and positions of trust of the proposed individuals are
available on the Company's website www.caverion.com/AGM.
14 Resolution on the remuneration for the auditor
The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Audit Committee of the
Board of Directors that the remuneration for the auditor be paid according to
invoice approved by the Company.
15 Election of the auditor
The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Audit Committee of the
Board of Directors that Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy be re
-elected as auditor of the Company for a term of office expiring at the end of
the Annual General Meeting 2021.
16 Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or
on the acceptance as pledge of own shares
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Board of
Directors shall be authorized to decide on the repurchase and/or acceptance as
pledge of the Company's own shares as follows:
The number of own shares to be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge shall not
exceed 13,500,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 9.7% of all the
shares in the Company. The Company may use only unrestricted equity to
repurchase own shares on the basis of the authorization.
Purchase of own shares may be made at a price formed in public trading on the
date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market.
The Board of Directors resolves the manner in which own shares be repurchased
and/or accepted as pledge. Repurchase of own shares may be made using, inter
alia, derivatives. Repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of own shares may be
made otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders
(directed repurchase or acceptance as pledge).
The authorization cancels the authorization given by the General Meeting on 25
March 2019 to decide on the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of the
Company's own shares.
The authorization is valid until 23 September 2021.
17 Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of
shares
The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorize the
Board of Directors to decide on share issues as follows:
The number of shares to be issued may not exceed 13,500,000 shares, which
corresponds to approximately 9.7% of all the shares in the Company.
The Board of Directors decides on all the conditions of the issuance of shares.
The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as the
transfer of treasury shares. The issuance of shares may be carried out in
deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue). The
authorization can be used e.g. in order to develop the Company's capital
structure, to broaden the Company's ownership base, to be used as payment in
corporate acquisitions or when the Company acquires assets relating to its
business and as part of the Company's incentive programs.
The authorization is valid until the closing of the next annual general meeting,
however no later than 24 May 2021.
18 Closing of the meeting
B. DOCUMENTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
This notice of meeting including all proposals of the Board of Directors will be
available for shareholders on the Company's website www.caverion.com/AGM as of
20 April 2020. Caverion Corporation's Financial Statements, Consolidated
Financial Statement and the auditor's report have been published on the above
-mentioned website on 28 February 2020. The notice of meeting and other
documents mentioned above are also available at the Annual General Meeting and
copies of these documents will be sent to shareholders upon request. The Company
will not publish a printed annual report.
The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the above
-mentioned website no later than on 8 June 2020.
C. INSTRUCTIONS FOR THOSE PARTICIPATING IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1 Right to participate and registration
Each shareholder who is registered in the shareholder register of the Company
maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the Annual General
Meeting, which is 12 May 2020, has the right to participate in the Annual
General Meeting. A shareholder whose shares are registered in their personal
Finnish book-entry account is registered in the shareholder register of the
Company.
A shareholder who is registered in the Company's shareholder register and who
wants to participate in the Annual General Meeting shall register for the Annual
General Meeting no later than on 20 May 2020 at 10 a.m. Finnish time by giving a
prior notice of participation, which shall be received by the Company no later
than on the abovementioned date and time. Such notice can be given:
· on the Company's website: www.caverion.com/AGM
· by phone: +358 20 770 6882, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Finnish
time.
When registering, a shareholder shall notify their name, personal identification
number or business ID number, address, telephone number and the name of any
assistant or proxy representative and the personal identification number of any
proxy representative. The personal data disclosed by shareholders to Caverion
Corporation will be used only in connection with the Annual General Meeting and
with the processing of related registrations. The shareholder, his/her
authorized representative or proxy representative shall, where necessary, be
able to prove his/her identity and/or right of representation at the meeting
venue.
2 Advance voting service
Due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic and in order to reduce the risk of
infection, it is advisable that the shareholders vote in advance as set out in
this section C. 2. or participate in the meeting by proxy representation
arranged by the Company as set out below in section C. 4.
A shareholder, who has a Finnish book-entry account, may vote in advance on
certain items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting through the Company's
website from 20 April 2020 until 10:00 a.m. Finnish time on 20 May 2020. Unless
a shareholder voting in advance will be present in person or by proxy at the
Annual General Meeting, he/she may not be able to exercise his/her right under
the Finnish Companies Act to request information or a vote in the Annual General
Meeting and if decision proposals regarding certain agenda item have changed
after the beginning of the advance voting period, his/her possibility to vote on
such item may be restricted. The conditions and other instructions relating to
the electronic advance voting may be found the Company's website
www.caverion.com/AGM. The Finnish book-entry account number of the shareholder
is needed for voting in advance.
3 Holders of nominee-registered shares
A holder of nominee-registered shares has the right to participate in the Annual
General Meeting by virtue of such shares, based on which he/she on the record
date of the Annual General Meeting, 12 May 2020, would be entitled to be
registered in the shareholder register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland
Oy. The right to participate in the Annual General Meeting requires, in
addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such shares has been temporarily
registered into the shareholder register held by Euroclear Finland Oy no later
than on 20 May 2020 by 10 a.m. Finnish time. As regards nominee-registered
shares, this constitutes due registration for the Annual General Meeting.
Changes in shareholding after the record date do not affect the right to
participate in the meeting or the number of voting rights held in the meeting.
A holder of nominee-registered shares is advised to request without delay
necessary instructions regarding the registration in the temporary shareholder
register of the Company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the
Annual General Meeting from his/her custodian bank. The account management
organization of the custodian bank has to register a holder of nominee
-registered shares who wants to participate in the Annual General Meeting into
the temporary shareholders´ register of the Company at the latest by the time
stated above.
4 Proxy representative and powers of attorney
A shareholder may participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise his/her
rights at the Annual General Meeting by way of proxy representation.
Due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic and in order to reduce the risk of
infection, it is advisable that the shareholders vote in advance as set out
above in this section C. 2. or participate in the meeting by proxy
representation arranged by the Company as set out in this section C. 4.
A shareholder can authorize a proxy representative designated by the Company to
represent the shareholder in the meeting. The proxy representative will be a
person working for Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd. Detailed instructions for
authorizing the proxy representative designated by the Company together with a
model proxy document including voting instructions is available on the Company's
website www.caverion.com/AGM.
A shareholder may also authorize another proxy representative, if they so wish.
A proxy representative shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a
reliable manner prove his/her right to represent the shareholder at the Annual
General Meeting. If a shareholder participates in the Annual General Meeting by
means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares
in different securities ac-counts, the shares in respect of which each proxy
representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection with
registration for the Annual General Meeting. Proxy templates are available on
the Company's website www.caverion.com/AGM.
Any proxy documents should be notified in connection with registration and a
copy of the proxy document should be delivered by email to agm@caverion.com
before the last date for registration.
5 Other information
The Company will arrange an opportunity for shareholders to follow the meeting
via a webcast. Detailed instructions on following the webcast are available on
the Company's website www.caverion.com/AGM. Shareholders are asked to take into
account that following the meeting via webcast is not considered as official
participation in the general meeting and that it does not make possible for
shareholders to exercise their rights in the general meeting.
Shareholders have the possibility to submit advance questions concerning matters
on the agenda of the general meeting. The questions must be submitted by email
to agm@caverion.com by 20 May 2020 10 a.m. Finnish time. The Company will seek
to address the questions during the meeting to the extent possible.
Pursuant to chapter 5, section 25 of the Finnish Companies Act, a shareholder
who is present at the Annual General Meeting has the right to request
information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Annual General
Meeting.
On the date of this notice to the Annual General Meeting, 20 April 2020, the
total number of shares and votes in Caverion Corporation is 138,920,092.
Helsinki, 20 April 2020
Caverion Corporation
Board of Directors
